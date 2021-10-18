Shell Announces New Directors

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) has announced the appointment of Wael Sawan as its new Integrated Gas and Renewable and Energy Solutions (R&ES) Director and Zoë Yujnovich as its new Upstream Director.

Both appointments will be effective on October 25. Sawan, who is currently Shell’s upstream director, will remain a member of the executive committee in his new role and will continue to be based in the Netherlands. He takes over as Integrated Gas and R&ES Director from Maarten Wetselaar, who will leave the company after more than 25 years on October 25, joining Cepsa as chief executive officer from January 1, 2022. Yujnovich, who is currently the executive vice president of conventional oil and gas at Shell, will join the executive committee and will also be based in the Netherlands.

“Zoë and Wael are both strong, focused leaders, who will bring great energy and commercial expertise to their new roles,” Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a company statement.

“Their proven leadership skills will be crucial as we deliver our powering progress strategy purposefully and profitably,” he added in the statement.

“I am also immensely grateful to Maarten for his outstanding contribution to Shell and our customers, for his vision and drive in shaping a world-class LNG portfolio, and for laying the foundations of our power and renewable solutions business. I wish him well in his new role,” van Beurden went on to say.

Sawan, who first joined Shell in 1997, has worked across the company’s upstream, integrated gas and downstream businesses. He has garnered extensive commercial and leadership experience in roles spanning across Europe, the Middle East and America, Shell highlights on its website. Yujnovich, who is said to have nearly 25 years of frontline and leadership experience, has previously worked as the country chair for Shell’s businesses in Australia and New Zealand, based in Perth, and as the executive vice president for oil sands, based in Calgary.

Wetselaar joined Shell in 1995 and has held various financial, commercial and general management roles in downstream, trading and upstream. He previously worked as the executive vice president of integrated gas based in Singapore. Cepsa describes itself as a global and integrated energy and diversified company operating across the entire oil, chemical and gas value chain. The company’s current CEO is Philippe Boisseau.

In March this year, Shell’s board of directors announced the appointment of Andrew Mackenzie as the new company chair with effect from the conclusion of Shell’s 2021 Annual General Meeting. Mackenzie -who served as Group CEO of BHP from 2013 to 2019 and Head of Industrial Minerals and Diamonds at Rio Tinto from 2004 to 2007, after a 22-year career at BP - succeeded Chad Holliday who stepped down on May 18 having served as chair for six years and as a board director since September 2010.

