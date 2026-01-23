Shell Announces Executive Committee Changes

Shell announced changes to its executive committee in a statement posted on its website this week.

“We have made significant progress against our previously announced plan to integrate the technical divisions, that today make up our Projects and Technology organization, into our business lines,” the company said in the statement.

“This simplification will empower our businesses by bringing these technical capabilities closer to where we generate value and progress our journey to improve cost competitiveness of the organization,” it added.

Shell noted in its statement that, “as a result of the progress” it has made, Robin Mooldijk, President, Projects and Technology, “will step down after 35 years of distinguished service with Shell, effective 28 February 2026”. The company stated that, following Mooldijk’s departure, Shell’s Executive Committee “will reduce in size from nine to eight members”.

Shell highlighted that the changes announced in its statement do not affect its financial reporting segments, which it pointed out remain Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Corporate.

“I am grateful to Robin for his significant contribution to Shell throughout his career,” Shell CEO Wael Sawan said in the statement.

“Before joining the Executive Committee, he led the transformation of Shell’s refining strategy, combining our Refining and Chemicals businesses into a single Chemicals and Products organization, bringing our customers and assets closer together and strengthening our already successful integration with Shell Trading,” he added.

“Most recently, Robin has successfully led the integration of our technical divisions into our Integrated Gas, Upstream and Downstream and Renewables businesses, to strongly position Shell for the future. I wish him well in his future endeavors,” he continued.

In a statement posted on its site in March 2025, Sawan noted that, “in the first half of 2026”, the company would “integrate the technical divisions, that today make up our Projects and Technology directorate, into our business lines”.

“This further simplification will empower our businesses by bringing these technical capabilities closer to where we generate value,” he added at the time.

In that statement, Sawan said, “we have made significant progress in the last two years building stability with a track record of strong performance and active portfolio management, while simplifying our business”.

“Now is the right time to begin the next phase of our transformation,” he added in that statement.

“Going forward, we will delayer our most senior leadership structure to reflect the three primary areas of business value - Integrated Gas; Upstream; and Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, whilst also elevating Trading and Supply, which is a key enabler across the organization,” he went on to state.

Shell revealed in this statement that “after more than a decade of distinguished service with Shell”, the company’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director at the time, Zoë Yujnovich, would step down effective March 31, 2025.

“Zoë will assist with the transition, after which she will leave the group. Cederic Cremers is appointed President, Integrated Gas, and Peter Costello is appointed President, Upstream, with both joining the Executive Committee effective 1 April 2025,” this Shell statement noted.

In this statement, Shell highlighted that Cremers was appointed Executive Vice President, Liquefied Natural Gas in August 2021, “a role that was expanded in 2024 to include Shell’s Gas to Liquids assets”. The company pointed out that Cremers joined Shell’s Retail business in 2002 “and has held a variety of finance and commercial roles across Shell upstream and downstream businesses”.

Costello was appointed Executive Vice President, Conventional Oil and Gas in November 2021 after serving as Senior Vice President of that same business, Shell highlighted in its statement, noting that Costello joined Shell in 2016 as Vice President, Nigeria and Gabon, following the company’s combination with BG Group, “where he held geographically diverse senior roles across Downstream, Midstream, and Upstream”.

“I have deeply appreciated Zoë’s insights and guidance as a member of the Executive Committee,” Sawan said in the March statement.

“She has contributed to shaping our company strategy, driven disciplined focus, simplicity and improved performance. Zoë’s outstanding impact as a leader leaves a lasting legacy and positions us strongly for the future,” he added.

“Her hallmark is a strong sense of purpose and deep engagement with our front-line staff, communities and host governments. I wish Zoë success in all that lies ahead and welcome Cederic and Peter to the Executive Committee,” he continued.

In a statement posted on Shell’s website later in March 2025, Shell said it was strengthening its commitment to value creation and maintaining its focus on performance, discipline, and simplification.

“Thanks to the outstanding efforts of our people, we are transforming Shell to become simpler, more resilient, and more competitive,’’ Sawan said in that statement.

‘‘We want to become the world’s leading integrated gas and LNG business and the most customer focused energy marketer and trader, while sustaining a material level of liquids production,” he added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com