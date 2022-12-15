Shell And TCM Agree To Test CO2 Capturing Technology

Shell Catalysts & Technologies has signed a deal with Technology Centre Mongstad (TCM) to conduct a five-month test in 2023 of carbon dioxide (CO2) capturing technology. The test is set to start in January 2023.

Shell Catalysts & Technologies currently offers two carbon capture technologies, namely, the CANSOLV CO2 Capture System and ADIP ULTRA. The test at TCM will involve a proprietary amine-based solvent that is part of the CANSOLV CO2 technology. It is expected that this will be then qualified for delivery to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects around the world.

Shell Catalysts & Technologies has previously carried out two test campaigns at TCM, in 2014–15 and 2016. One of its technologies has been chosen for Hafslund Oslo Celsio’s full-scale capture plant at Klemetsrud, Oslo, Norway. This project is part of the large Norwegian full-chain CCS project named Longship and, following the planned start-up in 2026, 400,000 tons of CO2 emitted by Celsio each year will be captured and permanently stored on the Norwegian shelf.

“We are very pleased to continue using TCM’s excellent facilities and expertise. The purpose of the next campaign is to make a final test and verification of this upgraded solvent that will be introduced to the market,” said Nick Flinn, VP of Decarbonization Technologies.

Flinn further emphasized that Shell is strengthening its efforts in the energy transition field to help realize a carbon-neutral world on a global scale. “For many years, Shell has strived to minimize CO2 emissions utilizing its cutting-edge technologies. Today, we possess reliable and economically feasible carbon-capture technologies, supported by many years of research and development activity, and a robust track record of commercial plants around the world,” he said.

“It is very satisfying that a leading capture technology developer such as Shell Catalysts & Technologies has, again, chosen TCM as the arena for its carbon capture tests. Our staff is ready to ensure effective execution of the tests, and to provide expert advice throughout the campaign,” Muhammad Ismail Shah, Managing Director at TCM, said.

