Shell and Microsoft Embark on New Alliance

Shell and Microsoft are embarking on a new strategic alliance to support progress towards a world with net-zero emissions.

Shell International Petroleum Company Limited and Microsoft Corporation announced Tuesday that they are embarking on a new strategic alliance to support progress towards a world with net-zero emissions.

The alliance builds on the “strong foundation” of decades of technology collaboration between the two companies, the businesses outlined, adding that this type of partnership is a model for how companies can work together to achieve their net-zero ambitions.

Under the new alliance, Shell will supply Microsoft with renewable energy, helping Microsoft to meet its commitment of having a 100 percent supply of renewable energy by 2025. The two companies will also continue working together on artificial intelligence and new digital tools and they will explore working together to help advance the use of sustainable aviation fuels. In addition, the companies will use Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing system and data from Shell assets to strengthen operational safety.

“Microsoft and Shell both have rich histories of innovation and bold ambitions to decarbonize,” Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s downstream director, said in a company statement.

“We are proud of the work we have already done together. Our strategic alliance will enable us to push the boundaries of what can be achieved. We believe we can unlock tremendous progress for Shell, Microsoft, our customers and beyond,” he added.

Judson Althoff, the executive vice president of Microsoft’s worldwide commercial business, said, “we are building on our work with Shell by establishing a deeper alliance to further accelerate innovation in support of decarbonization and energy industry transition”.

“Cross-industry collaborations like this are fundamental to help society reach net-zero emissions by 2050, and digital transformation is key to tackling this important issue, within the energy sector and beyond,” he added.

Shell and Microsoft have been working together for more than three decades. The companies have been working collaboratively on AI for three years and have previously worked together to develop technologies that help keep Shell’s workers and sites safe.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com