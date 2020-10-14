Shell and Exxon JV Awards Onshore Contract to Fluor Unit

The Shell-Esso joint venture Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM) has awarded Stork a three-year maintenance contract, Stork parent Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Tuesday.

Under the contract, Stork will provide all daily maintenance and rapid response services and deliver engineering, project and turnaround-related services for NAM’s three onshore production areas – including all greenfield and brownfield projects – in the Netherlands, Fluor noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“We are very pleased that NAM selected Stork to be their partner of choice for the coming years,” remarked Stork President Taco de Haan. “Stork is aligned with NAM’s commitment to be the world’s best late-life-asset operator in a rapidly changing energy market and we are fully committed to support NAM on its journey.”

According to NAM’s website, the exploration and production company supplies three-fourths of the natural gas needs for homes and businesses in the Netherlands.

“This award recognizes Stork’s ability to create value, be cost-competitive and perform safely and with excellence in partnership with our clients,” commented Alejandro Escalona, Stork’s regional vice president for Europe.

Fluor also pointed out the three-year maintenance contract began in August 2020 and has extension options.

“I am looking forward to deepening the collaboration with our long-term partner Stork through these contracts,” Wessel de Haas, onshore asset manager with NAM, stated. “Stork offers great complementary capability to NAM and I am looking forward to jointly creating sector-leading performance in health, safety and environment, cost and operations uptime.”

