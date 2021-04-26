Shelf Drilling Wins Offshore India Contract
Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) has awarded Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OSE: SHLF) a contract for the J.T. Angel jack-up rig, Shelf reported Friday.
Under the three-year contract, the rig will operate in the Mumbai High field off India’s west coast, Shelf noted. The company added that it expects operations to start in the fourth quarter of this year.
Shelf, whose entire 31-unit fleet comprises jack-up rigs, points out on its website the J.T. Angel can operate in up to 300 feet (91 meters) of water and drill to a maximum depth of 25,000 feet (7,620 meters). In addition to India, the Dubai-headquartered shallow-water specialist’s operations span the Middle East, Southeast Asia, West Africa, and the Mediterranean.
