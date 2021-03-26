Shelf Drilling Wins Egypt Contract Extension
Belayim Petroleum Co. (Petrobel) has awarded Shelf Drilling Ltd. (OSE: SHLF) a two-year contract extension for the Trident 16 jack-up rig for operations in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt, Shelf reported Thursday.
With the contract extension, Trident 16’s next expected availability is February 2023, Shelf noted. The drilling contractor pointed out the rig has been working in the Belayim fields for Petrobel since 2015.
Shelf’s entire 31-rig fleet comprises jack-ups, according to the company’s website. The firm points out the Trident 16 can operate in up to 300 feet (91 meters) of water, drill to 25,000 feet (7,620 meters), and accommodate 140 people.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Santos Awards Deal for $3.6B Barossa Project
- Russia Wants to Use Forest to Offset Carbon
- Noble Corp. to Acquire Pacific Drilling
- Borr Drilling Adds to Backlog
- Poll Shows Uptick in Shale Costs
- Ovintiv to Divest Eagle Ford Assets
- North Sea Deal Provides Pathway for Other Nations
- Saudi Shipyard to Host Drilling Equipment Service Facility
- Offshore Ireland Contract Goes to NHV
- API Board Endorses Carbon Fee with Conditions
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- Fossil Fuel Sector Talks About ESG Like Never Before
- Total Planting 40,000 Hectare Forest in Rep of Congo
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Santos Awards Deal for $3.6B Barossa Project
- Island Offshore Claims World Record in North Sea
- Equinor Makes Biggest NCS Discovery in 2021
- Indian Refiners Cut Reliance on Middle Eastern Crudes
- New Programs Launched to Safeguard USA Energy
- How Much Solar PV Is Needed for Net Zero Target?
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Conoco COO Retires
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- Brent Passes $70 after Key Saudi Oil Site Attacked
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- BP Exits KAZ Oil Projects to Focus on Ren Strategy