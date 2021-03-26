Shelf Drilling Wins Egypt Contract Extension

Petrobel has extended its contract for the Trident 16 rig.

Belayim Petroleum Co. (Petrobel) has awarded Shelf Drilling Ltd. (OSE: SHLF) a two-year contract extension for the Trident 16 jack-up rig for operations in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt, Shelf reported Thursday.

With the contract extension, Trident 16’s next expected availability is February 2023, Shelf noted. The drilling contractor pointed out the rig has been working in the Belayim fields for Petrobel since 2015.

Shelf’s entire 31-rig fleet comprises jack-ups, according to the company’s website. The firm points out the Trident 16 can operate in up to 300 feet (91 meters) of water, drill to 25,000 feet (7,620 meters), and accommodate 140 people.

