Shearwater Wins Offshore Australia 3D Survey
Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS reported Thursday that it has won a 3D multisensory marine seismic survey in the Otway Basin, offshore Australia.
“We see a solid, consistent level of activity in Australia where we have multiple projects booked in 2021,” Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We observe increasing regional demand for our vessels equipped with high-end technology, which is reflected in backlog and utilization.”
The marine geophysical firm did not identify the client.
Shearwater expects the approximately two-month survey to begin in the third quarter of 2021. The company noted that it will use its Geo Coral vessel using a multisensory streamer system with a variable streamer spacing configuration.
