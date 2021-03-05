SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Shearwater Wins Offshore Australia 3D Survey

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Friday, March 05, 2021

submit to reddit
email print

Shearwater Wins Offshore Australia 3D Survey
The marine geophysical firm will use the Geo Coral 3D streamer vessel. PHOTO SOURCE: Shearwater GeoServices

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS reported Thursday that it has won a 3D multisensory marine seismic survey in the Otway Basin, offshore Australia.

“We see a solid, consistent level of activity in Australia where we have multiple projects booked in 2021,” Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We observe increasing regional demand for our vessels equipped with high-end technology, which is reflected in backlog and utilization.”

The marine geophysical firm did not identify the client.

Shearwater expects the approximately two-month survey to begin in the third quarter of 2021. The company noted that it will use its Geo Coral vessel using a multisensory streamer system with a variable streamer spacing configuration.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.


Most Popular Articles