Shearwater Seismic Job To Enhance Production On Mariner Field

Shearwater GeoServices has been picked by Equinor for a 4D seismic monitor project at the Mariner field offshore UK.

Shearwater GeoServices Holding has been awarded a 4D seismic monitor project at Equinor’s Mariner field offshore UK. This will be the third Isometrix survey over the field and the second 4D monitor survey.

The one-month project will be executed during the 2022 North Sea summer season.

Time-lapse seismic surveys help maximize production from existing fields by providing subsurface data to update reservoir modeling and production simulations. Shearwater’s Isometrix multicomponent towed streamer technology has been designed to provide the most advanced images for geoscientists to build models from.

“Time-lapse seismic acquisition is a critical activity for maximizing value creation from offshore oilfield assets, which is why our clients select world-leading technology for these surveys,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater. “We have a long-established track record of executing 4D seismic surveys for Equinor and we look forward to returning to the Mariner field to capture high-quality geophysical data for our client.”

In January, Equinor revised its estimate of the total recoverable reserves in the Mariner field from an earlier assessment of approximately 275 mmbbl to about 180 mmbbl. The Mariner field began producing in 2019 and consists of two reservoirs: Heimdal and Maureen. Mariner’s reserves have a wide range of uncertainty given the high subsurface complexity and the early production phase of the field.

The reserve revision is linked to an updated seismic interpretation and experience from the production of the Maureen reservoir which led to a revised reservoir model. This revised reservoir model is further supported by results from the first well into the Heimdal reservoir, drilled in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Equinor is the operator of Mariner (65.11% equity) located on the East Shetland Platform of the UK North Sea, approximately 150 kilometers (93.2 miles) east of Shetland and 320 kilometers (198.8 miles) north-east of Aberdeen. The partners are JX Nippon (20%), Siccar Point (8.89%) and ONE-Dyas (6%).

Shearwater has also secured a 4D ocean bottom node baseline project for Equinor, a two-month survey covering the Krafla, Askja, and Sentral fields in the Norwegian North Sea.

More than 7,000 nodes, using an ocean bottom “nodes-on-a-rope” system, will be utilized for the 363 sqkm receiver area survey. This will be the largest project of its type performed by Shearwater to date. The survey will be conducted by the vessels SW Vespucci, SW Cook, and SW Tasman with start-up early in the summer of 2022.

