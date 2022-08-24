Shearwater Gets Wheatstone Seismic Job From Chevron

Shearwater GeoServices has been hired by Chevron Australia to do a time-lapse seismic imaging of the Wheatstone field.

Chevron Australia has hired Shearwater GeoServices for a large time-lapse seismic imaging project over the Wheatstone field under an existing master contract.

This project award marks Shearwater’s continuing growth in the Asia Pacific region and the use of its capability to deliver 4D seismic processing for one of Australia’s largest producing gas fields.

Shearwater’s Perth Processing Centre will combine geophysical expertise and Reveal software, for the processing of existing data, followed by time-lapse processing with newly acquired data.

“Shearwater has developed a strong 4D geophysical toolbox and expertise to deliver time-lapse seismic imaging,” said Simon Telfer, Shearwater’s SVP Software, Processing, and Imaging. “We opened our seismic processing center in Perth in 2020, quickly establishing a strong technical team to deliver services and software in Australia. This award further deepens our long-term position in Australia and reflects Shearwater’s commitment to our clients in the region.”

Chevron Australia discovered the Wheatstone offshore gas resource in 2004, about 124 miles north of Onslow in the Greater Gorgon Area.

In March 2008, Chevron unveiled its intention to develop Wheatstone via an onshore liquefied natural gas plant at Ashburton North, with a final investment decision to proceed made in September of 2011 and construction commencing in December 2011.

The Chevron-operated Wheatstone Project achieved first LNG production and shipped its first cargo in October 2017.

Chevron proposed to conduct a 4-dimensional (4D) marine seismic survey (MSS) over production licenses WA-46-L, WA-47-L, and WA-48-L in the Wheatstone and Iago gas fields in Commonwealth waters north of Barrow Island, Western Australia in February this year.

The 4D MSS aims to repeat the acquisition of the 3-dimensional (3D) MSS conducted over the same area in 2011–2012, as part of a monitoring program. The 4D MSS is scheduled to occur between mid-December 2022 and mid-April 2023, subject to vessel availability, and is expected to take ~75 days to acquire. The seismic acquisition will be conducted 24 hours a day, according to the information filed to Australia’s National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA).

