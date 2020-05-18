Shearwater Bags North Sea Seismic Deal with Apache
Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS revealed Monday that Apache Corporation has awarded the company a 4D seismic survey with 3D extension over the Forties Field in the UK North Sea.
The one and a half month project will be conducted by the Amazon Warrior starting in the second quarter of this year, according to Shearwater GeoServices.
“We are very pleased to see a Shearwater Qmarine 4D crew returning to the Forties Field for the fourth time,” Irene Waage Basili, the chief executive officer of Shearwater GeoServices, said in a company statement.
“The project adds to the North Sea 4D program we announced earlier this year and we continue to demonstrate industry leading technology and experience in 4D seismic,” Basili added.
Back in January this year, Shearwater GeoServices announced multiple 4D surveys to be performed in the 2020 North Sea season. The company bagged letters of intent for three Isometrix 4D towed streamer projects by Equinor and a 4D Qseabed ocean bottom seismic project by Lundin Norway.
In March this year, Shearwater GeoServices announced the award of a “major” ocean bottom-seismic deepwater remotely operated vehicle project by TGS and Schlumberger in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was also awarded a Bulgaria Black Sea 3D survey by Total during the same month and in January bagged a Gambia 3D seismic project, a Western Offshore India 3D campaign with ONGC and a 3D survey for Reliance in India. The Reliance contract was terminated in April, however.
Shearwater GeoServices describes itself as a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world’s largest fleet of “high-end” seismic vessels and employs approximately 700 people according to its website.
Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater GeoServices is owned by Rasmussengruppen AS, GC Rieber Shipping ASA, Schlumberger and Eidesvik Offshore.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
