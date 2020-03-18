Sharp Slowdown in Hiring Across Houston Oil and Gas
There’s been a sharp slowdown in hiring across the Houston oil and gas industry, according to Keith Wolf, the managing director (MD) of staffing agency and recruiting firm Murray Resources.
“The coronavirus is driving the headlines and is causing a slowdown across the board,” Wolf told Rigzone.
“At $28-30 a barrel, producers are out of the range where they can produce profitably. As a result, we’re not seeing hiring for sales, marketing and other roles that reflect a growth mindset,” he added.
The Murray Resources MD went on to say, however, that the business is still seeing “steady demand” for in-office roles that are necessary to continue running a business, such as engineers, accountants, machinists and field technicians.
Wolf outlined that the most optimistic business leaders he’s spoken to believe business will return to normal in a matter of weeks. He believes they’re the exception.
“Most expect a lengthy hangover from the productivity affects that the world is experiencing…I believe we’re likely to fall into a recession – how long that lasts is anyone’s guess,” Wolf stated.
When asked to give advice to those looking for an oil and gas job in Houston right now, Wolf told such hopefuls to “be ready”.
“Keep networking and don’t lose hope. If you’re a veteran of the oil and gas industry, you already know slowdowns are a par for the course,” he added.
“If you survived the oil and gas crash of 2015, lean on that experience because this is likely to be similar. It’s a volatile industry and dips are normal. Work on your resume and be ready, because it will turn around,” Wolf continued.
Murray Resources, whose main office is in Houston, was founded in 1988. The business has previously been named one of Houston’s top five recruitment firms by the Houston Business Journal.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Sharp Slowdown in Hiring Across Houston Oil and Gas
- 200+ OFS Firms in Europe Could Go Bankrupt
- Pioneer Natural Cuts Budget Almost in Half
- When Will the Oil War End?
- Kosmos Plans More than $235MM in Cost Savings
- Total Makes Encouraging North Sea Find
- Hess to Drop Five Bakken Rigs
- 1MM-bpd Drop in US Shale Output Possible by 2021
- Oil Slumps on Global Recession Threat
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- Big Shale Borrowers on Fast Track to Junk
- Murphy Oil to Delay Some Gulf of Mexico Wells
- US to Buy Large Quantities of Oil for Reserve
- Texas Shale Heartland Rattled by Virus and Price War
- Shale Drillers Seek Jones Act Waiver to Ease Price Pain
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil