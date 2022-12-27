Shareholder Calls For Removal Of Hurricane's Executives, Chairman

Crystal Amber Fund has asked for a general meeting of Hurricane Energy to remove six members of the board and nominate several replacements.

Crystal Amber Fund has asked for a general meeting of Hurricane Energy to remove six members of the board and nominate several replacements.

The activist investment fund is Hurricane's largest shareholder with a 28.9 percent interest. It said in a statement that it proposed to remove Hurricane CEO Antony Maris, CFO Richard Chaffe, and Nonexecutive Chairman Philip Wolfe.

Crystal Amber also called for the removal of its own nominees, nonexecutive directors David Craik, John Wright, and Juan Morera, conditional upon the successful appointment of new nominees, to maintain board independence.

The fund stated that it wants Tony Buckingham, founder and CEO of Albion Energy and Franco Castelli, Albion managing director, as the new directors of Hurricane.

It is worth reminding that Hurricane launched a formal sale process in early November, after it said it received an unsolicited offer for the company. In a separate statement, Hurricane said that the process is progressing well, with multiple credible counterparties receiving management presentations and carrying out detailed due diligence.

On the formal sales process, management said it was ‘progressing well’ and all participants have been asked to submit bids by January 7, 2023.

"Given the excellent traction we are seeing in the formal sales process, which the company commenced to explore all options for shareholders and to fulfil Crystal Amber's goals, the decision to issue the requisition notice at this point is simply mystifying," Wolfe said.

Hurricane claimed that it was considering the content of the requisition notice, which it intends to respond to. It said shareholders were advised not to act at this stage until it communicates further.

"The fund has concluded that in the continuing absence of a firm offer that reflects the value of Hurricane, it would be better served under new management that has a track record of delivering for shareholders," Crystal said.

The fund added that it would be supportive of the grant of 100 million Hurricane share options, equivalent to around 5 percent of Hurricane's capital and worth around $9.2 million. It would further support Hurricane granting Albion a further 200 million options, conditional on a capital raise.

The entire coup by Crystal Amber comes after of this comes as Hurricane, which was a very troubled company, benefited from higher oil and gas prices, becoming cash rich with profits of $62 million for the first half of 2022.

The main gripe the investment group has against Hurricane Energy is the fact that the company failed to secure regulatory approval for the P8 well at the Lancaster field in the West of Shetland, which is due to cease production in 2025.

According to Crystal Amber, this means Hurricane is a cash rich and cash generative orphan asset with no further growth potential. Crystal Amber added that it was supportive of Hurricane’s intention to return $70 million to shareholders in the first quarter of 2023 in the absence of an offer for the firm. It also expects that any new board would honor the commitment.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com