Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it.
The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could change this year under certain macroeconomic conditions, EOG Chief Executive Officer Ezra Yacob said in a virtual energy conference hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The driller is monitoring global oil demand, inventory levels and unused production capacity within OPEC+, Yacob said.
If the conditions are right, potentially by the middle of 2022, “EOG would be in a position to return to pre-Covid levels of production,” he said. “If the world has a call on oil and there’s room to grow our low-cost, lower- emissions barrels into the market, we can certainly deliver on that.”
Shares of U.S. energy companies are surging as oil rallies. The big question is whether shale drillers will use the extra cash to boost production this year, particularly as OPEC+ struggles to meet its output targets amid predictions of a smaller global surplus this quarter than previously expected. So far, the shale industry has shown little willingness to return to the high-growth days of the 2010s that sparked multiple, damaging price wars with OPEC and its allies.
EOG went further than the rest of its largest peers by offering a rough timeline of when it may increase drilling activity. Executives from Diamondback Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corp., also speaking at the Goldman conference, said they would need to see a firm nod from shareholders before they’d increase output again.
Even if EOG goes ahead with an increase to production, it would only represent growth of about 5%, Yacob said. The goal is to invest “at a pace where each of your assets is getting better year after year.”
EOG plans to announce its 2022 capital budget and drilling plans in the latter half of February.
--With assistance from David Wethe.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Tullow CEO Signals Oil Heady Days Are Over
- Deep Freeze in Canada and USA Disrupts Oil Flows
- Transocean Rig Set For More Work In Gulf Of Mexico
- Coral Sul FLNG Arrives Offshore Mozambique
- Sembcorp Delivers Massive Vito Platform To Shell
- FireBird Energy Completes Chevron Deal
- Neptune Developing New Digital Twins
- Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More
- Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?
- North America Drops 43 Rigs Week on Week
- Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker
- Petrobras Planning To Develop Sergipe-Alagoas Fields Using FPSO Duo
- Saudi Aramco Dishes Out $2.2B Zuluf Field Deal
- Equinor Spins Drill Bit On Ginny Well Off Norway
- IOG Spuds Southwark Development Well
- USA Oil Market Braces for $4.6B Wave of Selling
- CalSTRS CIO Says Exxon in Danger of Being Next Blockbuster
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946