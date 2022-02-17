Shale Giant Says It Is Increasing Workforce Diversity
Marathon Oil Corp. said it’s actively increasing the diversity of its workforce in an industry long dominated by white men.
Female workers now comprise 33% of the shale explorer’s staff, while people of color occupy 30% of Marathon’s jobs, executives said during a conference call with analysts and investors on Thursday. Both figures are up from 25% five years ago.
Houston-based Marathon’s female representation is better than the industry average of 26%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
