SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Shale Giant Says It Is Increasing Workforce Diversity

by Bloomberg
|
Paul Takahashi
|
Thursday, February 17, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
Shale Giant Says It Is Increasing Workforce Diversity
Female workers now comprise 33% of the shale explorer's staff.

Marathon Oil Corp. said it’s actively increasing the diversity of its workforce in an industry long dominated by white men.

Female workers now comprise 33% of the shale explorer’s staff, while people of color occupy 30% of Marathon’s jobs, executives said during a conference call with analysts and investors on Thursday. Both figures are up from 25% five years ago. 

Houston-based Marathon’s female representation is better than the industry average of 26%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles