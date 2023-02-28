Shale CEO Says Argentina Oil Bonanza Hangs On Clearer Rules
Heralded shale patch Vaca Muerta can spur Argentina to export half a million barrels of crude a day within four years — if only politicians can provide clearer rules for drillers, according to Vista Energy CEO Miguel Galuccio.
“What we need is to create a macroeconomic and political energy framework that allows us to fully develop our resources,” Galuccio told Bloomberg TV on Monday. “For that I would concentrate on two things: FX controls and clearer domestic crude pricing.”
As head of Argentina’s state-run YPF SA from 2012 to 2015, Galuccio was the architect of the first incursions into Vaca Muerta, convincing Chevron Corp. and others to take a risk on joint ventures when the country was an investment pariah feared for volatile government interventionism.
While huge progress has been made since then, with shale oil and gas now flowing, some of the erratic policymaking hasn’t changed, dampening investments.
A patchwork of currency controls, designed to defend the Argentine peso, makes it tough for drillers to get the US dollars they need to import equipment or send money to investors. Unpredictable caps on local fuel prices to protect consumers also hurt oil producers’ profits.
Vista’s New York-traded shares, which have more than doubled in the past year, fell about 1% in early trading.
Argentina will vote in presidential elections later in the year. Galuccio believes all of the potential candidates would support Vaca Muerta in order to tap its export revenues desperately needed at the cash-strapped central bank.
“The importance of Vaca Muerta for the country is not under debate from the different political parties,” Galuccio said.
--With assistance from Haidi Lun.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- BofA Global Research Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Will Scottish First Minister Resignation Affect Scotland Energy Policy?
- Biggest Chemical Firm Says China Demand Yet to Recover
- Chevron Boosts Annual Share Buyback Rate to $17.5B
- Maritime Security Issues Track Significantly Below 12 Month Comparison
- Equinor Sells South Riding Point Oil Terminal to Liwathon
- New Custodian for BP Statistical Review of World Energy Announced
- BP and Partners Confirm GTA LNG Phase 2 Expansion Concept
- Tullow Names New Non-Exec Director
- ﻿﻿Oil Posts Another Monthly Loss as Slowdown Fears Linger
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Remote Oil, Gas Workforce Will Play Larger Role in Future
- Market Watcher Outlines Oil Price Moves This Week
- Henry Hub Gas Prices Should Remain Depressed in 1H 2023
- Ineos Makes Major $1.4B USA Buy
- Run of Weak Short Term Oil Market Data Continues
- Bay Off Southern Greece Becomes Cog in Russia Oil Supply Chain
- BOEM to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil, Gas Lease Sale in March
- Wood Group Reveals Receipt of Unsolicited Proposals
- Former ExxonMobil Leader Takes On Suncor CEO Role
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration