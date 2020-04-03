Shale Can Shock the World Again
Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
Bloomberg reported that shale is in a position to rise from the ashes stronger than ever. The comeback trail would be steep and long though, according to Bloomberg.
Oil Braces for Biggest Idling of Wells Since 1986
Oil was bracing for the biggest idling of wells in decades, Bloomberg reported last Friday. The company reported that oil prices at the well-head were collapsing under the weight of an unprecedented glut.
10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
IHS Markit predicted that up to 10 million barrels per day of world oil output will be cut or shut-in until June. The company also reported that it anticipates oil demand in 2Q to be 16.4 million barrels per day lower than the year-ago level.
ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
Texas-based ProPetro Holding Corp. announced it was planning a mass layoff at its Hydraulic Fracturing Facility located at 2518 FM 307 in Midland. Nearly 400 employees are going to be affected, according to a notice from the company.
BHP Awards McDermott FPU Contract
BHP awarded McDermott a contract related to its Trion field development in the Gulf of Mexico. The contract calls on McDermott to provide pre-front-end engineering design services for a floating production unit that will be installed at the field in a water depth of approximately 8,200 feet.
