Several Oil, Gas Assets Damaged in Iran War

Over the past three weeks, dozens of refineries, oil fields, gas plants, ports and other energy infrastructure have been damaged by missile and drone strikes in the Arabian Gulf.

Over the past three weeks, dozens of refineries, oil fields, gas plants, ports and other energy infrastructure have been damaged by missile and drone strikes in the Arabian Gulf.

Those attacks have escalated in the past two days, as Iran targets some of the Middle East’s most important energy facilities in retaliation for Israel’s strike on its South Pars gas field.

Oil Refineries:

Ruwais , UAE: One of the biggest refineries in the world was shut as a precautionary measure after a drone strike caused a fire in the industrial area where it’s located.

, UAE: One of the biggest refineries in the world was shut as a precautionary measure after a drone strike caused a fire in the industrial area where it’s located. Ras Tanura , Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco temporarily halted operations at the kingdom’s largest crude processing plant — with 550,000 barrels a day of capacity — after a drone attack in the first few days of the war. The facility has since been restarted.

, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco temporarily halted operations at the kingdom’s largest crude processing plant — with 550,000 barrels a day of capacity — after a drone attack in the first few days of the war. The facility has since been restarted. Samref , Saudi Arabia: Authorities assessing extent of damage after drone falls on refinery that’s half owned by Exxon Mobil Corp.

, Saudi Arabia: Authorities assessing extent of damage after drone falls on refinery that’s half owned by Exxon Mobil Corp. Bapco Energies , Bahrain: The 400,000 barrel-a-day plant was damaged in an attack and declared force majeure on operations that had been impacted.

, Bahrain: The 400,000 barrel-a-day plant was damaged in an attack and declared force majeure on operations that had been impacted. Mina Al-Ahmadi , Kuwait: A fire was put out in an operational unit after a drone attack on March 19.

, Kuwait: A fire was put out in an operational unit after a drone attack on March 19. Mina Abdullah , Kuwait: Authorities said a fire at the plant has been extinguished following a March 19 attack.

, Kuwait: Authorities said a fire at the plant has been extinguished following a March 19 attack. Lanaz, Iraq: Operations were suspended at the plant in the northern city of Erbil after a fire caused by a drone strike, Reuters reported, citing unidentified provincial officials.

Gas Facilities

Ras Laffan , Qatar: QatarEnergy said LNG facilities were hit by Iranian missiles, triggering fires that caused extensive damage, including to Shell Plc’s gas-to-liquids plant.

, Qatar: QatarEnergy said LNG facilities were hit by Iranian missiles, triggering fires that caused extensive damage, including to Shell Plc’s gas-to-liquids plant. Habshan , UAE: Abu Dhabi shut the gas facilities after they were hit by falling debris from an intercepted strike.

, UAE: Abu Dhabi shut the gas facilities after they were hit by falling debris from an intercepted strike. South Pars , Iran: Israel attacked facilities at Iran’s giant gas field, with fires causing some units to be taken out of production, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

, Iran: Israel attacked facilities at Iran’s giant gas field, with fires causing some units to be taken out of production, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Shah, UAE: Operations were suspended after an Iranian drone attack on March 16 caused a fire at the massive natural gas field.

Oil Fields

Majnoon , Iraq: The oil field in the south of the country was targeted by an attack, according to a statement from Iraq’s Oil Ministry, which didn’t provide any additional details.

, Iraq: The oil field in the south of the country was targeted by an attack, according to a statement from Iraq’s Oil Ministry, which didn’t provide any additional details. Shaybah, Saudi Arabia: The 1 million barrel-a-day field in the kingdom’s east has been repeatedly targeted by multiple drones. No damage has been reported.

Ports