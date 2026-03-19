Several Oil, Gas Assets Damaged in Iran War
by Bloomberg
|Dylan Griffiths
| Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 4:00 PM EST
Over the past three weeks, dozens of refineries, oil fields, gas plants, ports and other energy infrastructure have been damaged by missile and drone strikes in the Arabian Gulf.
Image by Gudella via iStock
Over the past three weeks, dozens of refineries, oil fields, gas plants, ports and other energy infrastructure have been damaged by missile and drone strikes in the Arabian Gulf.
Those attacks have escalated in the past two days, as Iran targets some of the Middle East’s most important energy facilities in retaliation for Israel’s strike on its South Pars gas field.
Oil Refineries:
- Ruwais, UAE: One of the biggest refineries in the world was shut as a precautionary measure after a drone strike caused a fire in the industrial area where it’s located.
- Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco temporarily halted operations at the kingdom’s largest crude processing plant — with 550,000 barrels a day of capacity — after a drone attack in the first few days of the war. The facility has since been restarted.
- Samref, Saudi Arabia: Authorities assessing extent of damage after drone falls on refinery that’s half owned by Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Bapco Energies, Bahrain: The 400,000 barrel-a-day plant was damaged in an attack and declared force majeure on operations that had been impacted.
- Mina Al-Ahmadi, Kuwait: A fire was put out in an operational unit after a drone attack on March 19.
- Mina Abdullah, Kuwait: Authorities said a fire at the plant has been extinguished following a March 19 attack.
- Lanaz, Iraq: Operations were suspended at the plant in the northern city of Erbil after a fire caused by a drone strike, Reuters reported, citing unidentified provincial officials.
Gas Facilities
- Ras Laffan, Qatar: QatarEnergy said LNG facilities were hit by Iranian missiles, triggering fires that caused extensive damage, including to Shell Plc’s gas-to-liquids plant.
- Habshan, UAE: Abu Dhabi shut the gas facilities after they were hit by falling debris from an intercepted strike.
- South Pars, Iran: Israel attacked facilities at Iran’s giant gas field, with fires causing some units to be taken out of production, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
- Shah, UAE: Operations were suspended after an Iranian drone attack on March 16 caused a fire at the massive natural gas field.
Oil Fields
- Majnoon, Iraq: The oil field in the south of the country was targeted by an attack, according to a statement from Iraq’s Oil Ministry, which didn’t provide any additional details.
- Shaybah, Saudi Arabia: The 1 million barrel-a-day field in the kingdom’s east has been repeatedly targeted by multiple drones. No damage has been reported.
Ports
- Yanbu, Saudi Arabia: Loadings at the key Red Sea port have resumed after a brief halt on Thursday, following an Iranian attack in the vicinity. The facility has become crucial as the Kingdom races to boost exports following the near standstill in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Fujairah, UAE: The critical Emirati port outside the Strait of Hormuz has been periodically shut by drone strikes, impacting flows from the major hub for both crude and fuels.
- Jebel Ali, UAE: DP World has previously suspended operations at the key container port in Dubai as a precautionary measure
- Sohar, Oman: the port has resumed operations after being shut after the area was hit by drones.
- Mina Al Fahal, Oman: Crude export terminal resumed operations on March 12 after being closed as a precautionary measure.
- Salalah, Oman: Terminal operations were suspended following drone attacks, but have since been restarted.
- Khalifa Bin Salman, Bahrain: Maersk’s APM Terminals unit suspended operations at the port.
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