Several Key Narratives Continue to Develop in Libya
A number of “key narratives” continue to develop within Libya, according to Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA).
“Internally three key power centers are emerging with the potential for a return to conflict … increasing,” the MSTA stated.
“With Libya currently split between East and West it remains to be seen to what extent current oil output can be maintained in the face of an increasing threat of conflict,” the MSTA added.
In a report sent to Rigzone recently, Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research noted that Libya is currently torn between two competing governments and said prospects of an institutional reunification remain poor in the near term, “while the re-emergence of General Khalifa Haftar as a key power-broker has elevated the risk of a return to conflict”.
“Should the security environment deteriorate, oil and gas infrastructure would likely be targeted, cutting off exports and production,” Fitch Solutions stated in the report.
Earlier this month, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) encouraged political leaders to “swiftly reach complete, final and time-bound arrangements to take the country to elections in 2023”.
“The Mission’s position remains clear that a national compromise is urgently needed to establish a clear pathway to elections with a specific timeline to open a new era for Libya, its neighbors and the region,” UNSMIL said in a statement posted on its website.
“UNSMIL, in line with its mandate, remains ready to support genuine initiatives aimed at achieving a national consensus towards a Libyan-Libyan solution to the protracted political crisis,” UNSMIL added in the statement.
According to the latest OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin, Libya, an OPEC member who joined the organization in 1962, saw crude oil production of 1.2 million barrels in 2021. As of last year, the country’s proven crude oil reserves stood at 48.3 million barrels, the OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin showed.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- 2023 The Year of China's Covid Reawakening
- Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil
- Norway Set To Earn Over $200Bn From Oil And Gas In 2023
- UK Offshore Licensing Round Attracts 115 Bids
- Coro Energy's Posts Revenue Drop From Italian Natural Gas Ops
- Petrobras' FPSO Guanabara Producing At Maximum Capacity
- No Updates on Prelude FLNG Restart
- Descalzi Meets President Of Egypt To Discuss Collaboration
- Energy Workforce & Technology Council Sets Succession Plan
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
- What Will OPEC Do in 2023?
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery