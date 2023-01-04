Several Countries Introduce Covid Testing for Travelers from China

'We have the tools to manage Covid-19 without resorting to ineffective measures'.

Several countries are introducing Covid-19 testing and other measures for travelers from China, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh noted in an organization statement on Wednesday.

Walsh outlined that the measures were being taken by the countries “even though the virus is already circulating widely within their borders” and said it is “extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years”.

“Research undertaken around the arrival of the Omicron variant concluded that putting barriers in the way of travel made no difference to the peak spread of infections,” Walsh highlighted in the statement.

“At most, restrictions delayed that peak by a few days. If a new variant emerges in any part of the world, the same situation would be expected,” he added.

“We have the tools to manage Covid-19 without resorting to ineffective measures that cut off international connectivity, damage economies and destroy jobs,” Walsh continued.

In the statement, the IATA Director General also urged the Chinese government to remove the need for pre-departure Covid-19 testing for those traveling to China.

On December 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that a “high-level” meeting took place between WHO and China about the current surge in Covid-19 cases, “to seek further information on the situation, and to offer WHO's expertise and further support”.

High-level officials from China’s National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration briefed WHO on China’s evolving strategy and actions in the areas of epidemiology, monitoring of variants, vaccination, clinical care, communication and R&D, WHO noted.

WHO said it again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation, including more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalizations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths, and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status.

WHO also said it called on China to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management and impact assessment, and noted that it expressed willingness to provide support on these areas, as well as on risk communications on vaccination to counter hesitancy.

As of January 3, 5.57pm CET, there have been 10.3 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in China, with 31,914 deaths, according to the latest figures from WHO. As of November 29, 2022, a total of 3.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered in the country, WHO data shows.

IATA describes itself as the trade association for the world’s airlines. It represents around 300 airlines comprising 83 percent of global air traffic, the organization’s website highlights.

Last month, IATA revealed that total traffic in October 2022 - measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs - rose 44.6 percent compared to October 2021, and pointed out that, globally, traffic was at 74.2 percent of October 2019 levels.

