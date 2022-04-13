Seven Out Of Eight Tyra II Modules In Place

TotalEnergies and its partners Noreco and Nordsofonden have completed the spring installation campaign of Tyra II in the Danish North Sea.

After 10 days of lifting, the world’s largest crane vessel – Sleipnir, lifted the Tyra II utility and living quarters which is the final and heaviest module into its final position at Tyra East.

The 5,584-ton heavy and over 105 feet tall module was built in Italy by EPC contractor Rosetti Marino Contractors. After a 3,600-mile-long journey through the Mediterranean Sea passing by the English Channel, the new Tyra II utility and living quarters arrived safely at the Tyra field.

Once the crew completed all final checks, Sleipnir lifted the Tyra II utility and living quarters off the barge, and with it hanging in the crane wires at a height of 30 meters, the crew sailed more than one kilometer towards the jacket where they successfully set-down Tyra II’s new home.

This means that Tyra II is now almost complete as all platforms, except the processing platform, are now in place.

“It’s exciting to be able to see the almost complete shape of Tyra II as seven out of eight platforms are now in their final position. The last crucial piece to be installed is the new processing platform which is currently being built at the yard in Indonesia,” says Lars Bo Christiansen, Tyra Redevelopment Deputy Project Director for TotalEnergies EP Denmark.

“I’m very proud of our installation team and our valued and trusted partner Heerema Marine Contractors who once again executed textbook lifting operations without a single recordable incident. Despite this fabulous milestone achieved, we can’t rest on our laurels as we still have a lot of work offshore to complete”, Christiansen said.

In the coming days, the installation team will finish the last welding works to secure that the new platforms can resist many years of rough North Sea weather. Afterward, the team will hand over the baton to the hook-up and commissioning team.

TotalEnergies will now focus on making the new Tyra II utility and living quarters habitable so that future residents can move in during the summer. The company will also install the refurbished wellheads, reinstate the wells, and power up the new Tyra West platforms.

The French major added that the new 16,988 tons heavy processing module would start its journey from McDermott’s yard in Indonesia in the second half of 2022, making the modernized Tyra II complete. For this, Sleipnir will be used on the Tyra field one more time.

This module is the heaviest of all Tyra II modules, and TotalEnergies believes that it’s likely that lifting it will break a world record.

Between 2021 and 2023, the hook-up and commissioning teams will have spent more than 1.3 million man-hours at the Tyra field to connect cables and pipes, test equipment, integrate reservoirs, wells, compressors, and pumps as well as re-link Tyra II with the onshore Danish gas supply and distribution network.

In a separate statement Marianne Eide, the EVP of Upstream in Noreco, said: "We are proud to announce this important installation milestone for Tyra II. The planning and execution of these precision lifts are impressive, and the offshore campaign has been completed without a single recordable incident. With seven out of eight platforms in place, we have progressed the project closer to a near-doubling of production from the DUC with Tyra onstream from Q2 2023.”

“During times when energy security is critical, the importance of Tyra II cannot be overstated. With Tyra on stream, the need for imported natural gas to Denmark will be significantly reduced. The reinvigorated facilities also provide the modern infrastructure that will unlock the further development of the DUC's material discovered resource portfolio at a substantially lower emissions intensity. The redevelopment of Tyra is a first step in unlocking a valuable and strategically important future for the DUC,” she concluded.

