Service Company Opens New Aberdeen Center

Construction services provider Speedy has announced that it has opened a new regional service center in Aberdeen to support businesses working across the oil and gas supply chain to quickly access crucial equipment.

Located in Denmore Industrial Estate, the 13,200 square foot center is a third larger than the city’s two previous outlets combined, Speedy highlighted. The business outlined that the location will bring the company’s full hire fleet under one roof to expand the range of tools and equipment available for customers.

The space will also allow the center to accommodate customer training, Speedy revealed. The site will employ ten staff and is set to make new hires over the next 12 months to meet growing demand, Speedy noted. The company currently employs more than 3,700 people, according to its website.

“Our new Aberdeen base will bring lifting services back into the city to meet significant local demand from the large base of companies in the area that support offshore operations in the North Sea,” Colin Mill, the center manager for Aberdeen at Speedy, said in a company statement.

“The new site occupies a strategic location just 11 minutes from the city center, which will provide our customers with better access to the tools and equipment they need and a fast, reliable service through our UK-wide four hour delivery promise,” he added in the statement.

Back in June, Speedy launched a new regional service center in Reading to expand specialist construction hire services it provides to businesses across the Thames Valley. The 18,000 square foot center on Bennet Street is more than double the size of the firm’s previous site on Boulton Road, the company noted, adding in a statement at the time that it expects to hire new staff this year as it expands its range of services at the store. The company also launched new regional service centers in Doncaster in February and Swindon in January.

Founded in 1977, Speedy describes itself as the UK’s leading provider of tools, equipment and plant hire services to a wide range of customers in the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, as well as to local trade and consumers. The group also provides complementary support services through the provision of training, asset management and compliance services.

Speedy operates from 200 fixed sites across the UK and Ireland together with a number of on-site facilities at client locations, and through a joint venture in Kazakhstan. The company has more than 46,000 customers, according to its site.

