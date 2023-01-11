Serica's Tailwind Buy To Launch It Among Top Ten UK Producers
A British independent oil and gas exploration and production company, Serica Energy, is eyeing a new growth phase with the acquisition of Tailwind Energy Investments from Tailwind Energy Holdings. The acquisition was agreed upon in December 2022, with Serica now taking the steps needed to reap benefits from the acquisition.
To remind, the acquisition entails the issue of up to 111,048,124 shares in Serica, which will represent up to 28.9 percent of the company’s now enlarged issued share capital. The company will also pay up to £58.7 million in cash following the completion of the transaction. Serica noted that the full consideration would amount to £367 million, with the company also taking on Tailwind’s net debt of £277 million, as of November 30, 2022.
“We are delighted by the transaction which we believe will improve cashflow and capital return predictability for shareholders and be immediately accretive on key metrics while also maintaining a strong balance sheet, providing increased resilience through the diversification of the Serica portfolio and creating a platform for further growth in the future,” Mitch Flegg, CEO of Serica, commented.
Furthermore, as part of the Transaction, Mercuria, the largest ultimate shareholder of Tailwind, will become a strategic investor in Serica with an approximate 25.2 percent holding and will enter into a Relationship Agreement with Serica.
Portfolio to Grow and Diversify
Serica believes that the acquisition will enable it to diversify and strengthen its portfolio by adding a new production hub in the Triton area, resulting in a balanced mix of gas and oil and an enlarged hopper of short-cycle organic growth opportunities.
It also significantly increases reserves and production, lifting Serica into the top ten UK producers; with net production expected to increase by 50-80 percent in 2023 and sustained until 2025 at above 40,000 boe/d. Reserves increased by 67 percent as of January 1, 2022, before allowing for the full impact of Tailwind’s successful 2022 work program.
New Faces Onboard
Serica Energy has further strengthened its board of directors as well, following the appointment of Michiel Soeting as a non-executive director, effective February 1, 2023.
Soeting has more than 30 years of experience in the audit and financial service sector, of which 20 years in the oil and gas industry. As former Global Lead partner and Global Head of Energy & Natural Resources at KPMG, Michiel led some of KPMG’s largest global audits and advisory projects in the industry.
Amongst several current oversight roles, Michiel serves as Independent Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee at VEON, the Nasdaq and Euronext listed international digital operator.
Under the terms of the Tailwind Energy Investments acquisition, Mercuria has been given the right to nominate two non-executive directors. The company chose Guillaume Vermersch and Robert Lawson to join the board upon completion of the transaction and subject to due diligence.
Vermersch is the group chief financial officer and a group board member of Mercuria Energy Group (Mercuria). Vermersch is part of the founding team of Mercuria set up in 2004.
After a 32-year career with BP, Robert Lawson joined Mercuria in 2022 as Executive Vice President and a member of the board of Mercuria Energy Group. He is based in Geneva and his accountabilities include Mercuria’s Assets & Investments.
During his BP career, Lawson worked in Upstream, Downstream, and Trading businesses. From 2009 to 2012, he was the Commercial Vice President for BP’s Refining and Marketing business then became the Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions where he oversaw in excess of $100bn of M&A transactions during his ten-year tenure.
