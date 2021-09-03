Serica Starts Production from Rhum R3

Serica Energy plc (AIM: SQZ) has announced the commencement of production from the Rhum R3 well, 16 years after it was originally drilled.

First production from the well was achieved on August 23 and since then work has continued to optimize production rates from the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields, Serica Energy noted in a statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday.

In the last seven days, gross Rhum production has averaged in excess of 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), according to Serica. This compares to a maximum rate of 26,000 boepd immediately prior to the commencement of R3 production, the company highlighted.

Serica said further work will continue in the coming weeks to optimize and stabilize production and added that, if necessary, the company will update its production guidance at the time of the publication of its half year results.

“I would like to congratulate everyone in the company for the incredible achievements required to overcome the technical challenges involved in establishing first production from this well some 16 years after it was originally drilled,” Mitch Flegg, the chief executive of Serica Energy, said in a company statement.

“This is a significant result for Serica and the addition of a third prolific Rhum well is excellent news. Despite the challenges we faced, the additional production and accelerated cash flows will lead to a rapid payback on the capital invested, particularly as we are immediately benefitting from the current high gas prices,” he added.

“Not only will this well enable enhanced production rates from the field, but it will also provide redundancy to help maintain future production … The successful R3 project is a demonstration of Serica’s ongoing strategy of investment in capital growth projects designed to boost our production levels whilst continuing to reduce our carbon intensity,” Flegg went on to say.

The Serica Energy head outlined that the company’s next project will be Columbus, where it expects first production in the fourth quarter of this year.

Serica has a 50 percent working interest in the Rhum field, which is situated around 235 miles northeast of Aberdeen in a water depth of 357 feet. Field development was sanctioned in 2003 and production started in December 2005, Serica highlighted, adding that the original development plan consisted of three wells but the third of these wells (R3) had not previously been put into production. The R3 work program was said to have involved recovering equipment left in the well by the previous operator and removing an obstruction that was across parts of the downhole completion.

In June this year, Serica revealed that new completion equipment had been successfully installed into R3 and that a flow test had been performed. Back in May, Serica revealed that the R3 well had been cleared of all equipment installed when it was originally completed in 2005.

Serica announced the spud of the Columbus 23/16f-CDev1 development well in March. In a company statement at the time, Serica noted that production was expected to commence in early 4Q and average gross production was forecasted to be around 7,000 boepd, of which over 70 percent would be gas. In July, Serica revealed that a successful flow test had been completed at the Columbus well and maintained its Columbus production forecast.

