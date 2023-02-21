Serica Starts Production from Gannet GE-04 via Triton FPSO
Serica Energy, a British independent upstream oil and gas company, has completed the final commissioning of the Gannet GE-04 well in the North Sea. The company noted that the production has also started via the Triton FPSO.
The diving support vessel (DSV) Deep Discoverer mobilized to the Triton area in early February to carry out the subsea tie in of the Gannet GE-04 well, currently owned 100 percent by Tailwind Mistral, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tailwind Energy Investments.
Serica intends to acquire Tailwind Energy Investments, as it unveiled in December 2022 and the acquisition is expected to complete in March 2023. The Gannet GE-04 well was drilled late in 2022 and completed in January 2023.
The well results were above the pre-drill expectation and initial production rates have exceeded 10,000 barrels of oil per day.
“Including the Tailwind Acquisition assets, we have an exciting investment program of value-adding activities throughout 2023 and 2024 which has started with the Gannet GE-04 well being brought onto production. We are delighted with the strong initial results,” said Mitch Flegg, Chief Executive of Serica Energy.
“This additional production means that the Triton hub is now producing at gross rates not seen for the last 10 years. This performance is a credit to the outstanding work completed by the Tailwind team, their contractors, and Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited, the Triton operator. We look forward to welcoming the Tailwind team to Serica on completion of the acquisition which is expected next month,” Flegg said.
Dana has operated the Triton FPSO since 2012. It is located in block 21/30 approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen, and produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot Area subsea facilities.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
Writer
