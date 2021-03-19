Serica Spuds North Sea Well

Serica Energy plc (AIM: SQZ) reported Wednesday that it has spud the Columbus 23/16f-CDev1 development well in the U.K. Central North Sea.

Using the Maersk Resilient heavy-duty jack-up rig, Serica will drill the well to a total depth of 17,600 feet (5,364 meters) including a 5,600-foot (1,707-meter) horizontal section, the operator (50% interest) noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Joining Serica in the estimated 70-day campaign are Waldorf Production UK Ltd. and Tailwind Mistral Ltd., each of which holds a 25% stake.

Located 22 miles (35 kilometers) northeast of the Shearwater production facilities, the Columbus development area will include a single producing well linked into the Arran-to-Shearwater pipeline, Serica stated. The firm pointed out that an open-hole sand-screen completion will be installed after drilling, followed by a short clean-up flow and well test. The well will then be suspended, the company added.

Later this year, Columbus’ output will be exported along with Arran field production via the Arran pipeline, Serica continued. Gas and liquids will be separated at the Shearwater platform, with the gas exported through the SEGAL line to St. Fergus and the liquids through the Forties Pipeline System to Cruden Bay, the operated noted.

Serica anticipates production to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, with projected average gross production of approximately 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) (70% gas) per day.

According to Serica, a recent competent person’s report estimates Columbus holds more than 14 million boe of gross undeveloped 2P reserves.

"I am delighted that drilling operations have commenced on the development well, which is a significant milestone for the company as Columbus is the first development project that Serica has undertaken as operator in the North Sea," commented Mitch Flegg, Serica's chief executive. "We have worked closely with our partners and with infrastructure owners to design a cost-effective development which minimizes environmental impact through, among other things, the extensive use of pre-existing infrastructure."

