Serica Shuts Down Rhum Field Over Subsea Module Fault

Oil and gas company Serica Energy has stopped producing from the Rhum field in the UK North Sea following issues with a subsea control module.

Serica said in an update that a fault had been identified in the Rhum subsea control module (SCM) which necessitated a temporary shutdown of production at the field.

There are currently no safety or environmental issues associated with this fault. A program to replace the control module is being planned to utilize a spare module held in stock. This will necessitate diving operations and the timetable is not yet finalized. It is likely, however, that Rhum production will not resume for at least two weeks.

The Rhum Subsea Control Module is located on the seabed in the vicinity of the Rhum wells, approximately 25 miles north of the Bruce platform. The SCM provides the power and controls required to operate the Rhum wells.

Production from the Bruce field continues and has not been adversely affected. Serica’s other producing fields – Erskine and Columbus – are not impacted by the issue at Rhum.

“This is a frustrating event, but I am confident our skilled teams onshore and offshore will safely and efficiently implement the required repairs using equipment and plans already in place to deal with such a situation,” Mitch Flegg, Chief Executive of Serica Energy, said.

“Production from Bruce, Erskine, and Columbus has consistently averaged over 10,000boe/d net to Serica so far this year. We expect these rates to continue during the shutdown of the Rhum field and we will look for ways to optimize the Bruce production rates during this period,” he added.

Serica is the operator of the producing Bruce, Keith, and Rhum fields in the UK Northern North Sea, holding interests of 98 percent, 100 percent, and 50 percent respectively. The company also holds a 50 percent operated interest in the newly producing Columbus field in the UK Central North Sea.

Serica is a holder of an 18 percent non-operated interest in the producing Erskine field in the UK Central North Sea. Over 85 percent of the company’s production is natural gas, a key element in the UK's energy transition.

As for planned activities in the immediate future, Serica said in January that it will undertake a well intervention campaign at the Bruce, Keith, and Rhum fields to boost production from existing wells and drill an exploration well on another prospect in the surrounding area, seeking to find more hydrocarbons.

