Serica Restarts Production at Rhum Field

Serica Energy has restarted production from the Rhum field following the successful replacement of a faulty component in the Rhum Subsea Module.

British independent upstream oil and gas company Serica Energy has continued production at the Rhum field in the UK North Sea.

Operations have continued following the repair job completed with a Diving Support Vessel (DSV) that replaced the faulty component in the Rhum Subsea Control Module.

To remind, in February, the fault in the Rhum Subsea Control Module necessitated a temporary shutdown of production. The replacement was completed utilizing a spare module held in stock, without incident despite the difficult weather conditions encountered.

Production from the Bruce field has continued throughout these operations and Serica’s other producing fields (Erskine and Columbus) were not impacted by this Rhum issue. During the Rhum outage, the company’s average net production has been over 15,000 boe/d.

“This was a difficult operation at water depths of over 100 meters (328 feet) in a period of challenging weather conditions. Our skilled teams onshore and offshore have planned and executed the work program safely and efficiently. This has been an outstanding effort,” said Mitch Flegg, Chief Executive of Serica Energy.

“During the Rhum shutdown we have been able to optimize the Bruce production rates, which has helped to minimize cash flow reduction from this production deferral,” he added.

Serica is the operator of the producing Bruce, Keith, and Rhum fields in the UK Northern North Sea, holding interests of 98, 100, and 50 percent respectively, and holds a 50 percent operated interest in the Columbus field in the UK Central North Sea. Serica also holds an 18 percent non-operated interest in the producing Erskine field in the UK Central North Sea.

Over 85 percent of Serica's production is natural gas, a key element in the UK's energy transition.

The Rhum Subsea Control Module (SCM) is located on the seabed in the vicinity of the Rhum wells, approximately 24.9 miles north of the Bruce platform. The SCM provides the power and controls required to operate the Rhum wells.

