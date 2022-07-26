Serica Rejects New Merger Offer By Kistos

Serica Energy’s board has rejected a new approach by Kistos to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Serica.

The company has previously rejected an offer by Kistos made at the end of May this year, and subsequently was also rejected by Kistos in June after offering to acquire its issued and to be issued share capital.

In its latest statement, Serica noted that Kistos revised its offer to 425 pence per Serica share, however, it was rejected by the Serica board on the grounds that it undervalues the company and that Serica shareholders would end up funding much of the purported premium themselves.

The company notes that the Kistos Revised Possible Offer reduces the cash element of the offer by 33 pence per share and increases Serica shareholders’ share of the combined entity from approximately 50percent to approximately 58 percent compared to the first offer that Kistos submitted to the company on 24 May.

The Kistos Revised Possible Offer purports to give an offer value of 425 pence per Serica share and is an 11 percent increase in the headline value to Serica shareholders when compared to the First Kistos Possible Offer. However, Serica notes that over 60 percent of this increase in headline value is driven by the rise in the Kistos share price from 11 July 2022.

Kistos also proposes that Tony Craven Walker of Serica act as Chairman of the combined entity and Andrew Austin of Kistos be the CEO.

The offer was unanimously rejected by the Board of Serica. The company said the offer undervalues Serica, does not reflect the underlying value of its existing core producing oil and gas assets and does not take into account Serica’s plans and capability for organic investment in its existing fields to increase production, reserves and asset life.

Serica further noted that Kistos’ market capitalization is significantly smaller than Serica’s and that the Kistos Revised Possible Offer relies on using Serica’s own cash to partly fund the cash component of the transaction.

The structure proposed in the Kistos Revised Possible Offer is fundamentally unchanged from the First Kistos Possible Offer leaving the combined entity with a weaker balance sheet when compared with Serica currently, thereby compromising the scope for future investments and significantly increasing exposure to inherent business risks, Serica’s statement reads.

The company added that the offer would results in a change in Serica’s leadership during a crucial period for the company.

The Board reiterates its position that it will not recommend any deal on terms which it believes are unattractive to its shareholders and wider stakeholders. Serica shareholders are strongly advised not to take any action.

