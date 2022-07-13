Serica Energy Spuds North Eigg Well
British independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, Serica Energy, spudded the exploration well at North Eigg. The company focusing on the North Sea with 85 percent of its production being gas, is targeting Upper Jurassic turbidite sands with the Well 3/24c-NE1.
The well was spudded in the early morning hours by the Transocean Paul B. Loyd Jr. harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig. Serica is operator and 100 percent interest owner in this High Pressure, High Temperature (HPHT) exploration. The company noted that it is targeting Upper Jurassic turbidite sands similar to those encountered in the nearby Rhum field, where Serica is also the operator.
If successful, it is anticipated that the reservoir will be gas filled and will be capable of providing low emissions gas to the UK domestic market during the key energy transition years of 2025 to 2035. It is anticipated that a discovery at North Eigg would be developed utilizing Serica’s nearby 98 percent owned and operated infrastructure on the Bruce platform.
Results of the North Eigg well are expected in mid-October.
“This is an exciting exploration prospect located very close to Serica owned and operated infrastructure. In a success case, this means that any development could utilize the existing production facilities on the Bruce platform, thereby reducing the need for extensive investment in new facilities and reducing the carbon footprint of the development and subsequent production period,” said Mitch Flegg, Chief Executive of Serica Energy.
“Our internal estimates indicate that the field could contain unrisked prospective resources (P50 recoverable) of 60 million barrels of oil equivalent. This is a 100 percent Serica project and so the benefits to the Company could be significant. Not only are the prospective resources valuable but we anticipate that the development could add significant life to the existing Bruce facilities,” Flegg concluded.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
