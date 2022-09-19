Serica Energy Runs Into Issues During North Eigg Drilling

British independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company Serica Energy has encountered issues during the drilling of the North Eigg exploration well offshore UK.

Serica said that drilling operations on the North Eigg exploration well encountered delays and, following a recent equipment failure and the required mobilization of a replacement, operations are expected to take some six weeks longer to complete than the original schedule.

According to the company, operations were progressing successfully despite some drilling delays in the top-hole sections. During recent preparations for drilling the third section of the well there was a failure of a vital piece of rig equipment during routine pre-job testing. A replacement has been sourced and planning is underway to transport this to the drilling rig.

To remind, the well was spudded in mid-July by the Transocean Paul B. Loyd Jr. harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig and Serica is the operator and 100 percent interest owner. Drilling is targeting Upper Jurassic turbidite sands similar to those encountered in the nearby Rhum field, where Serica is also the operator.

Serica claimed that the delay will have no impact on the ultimate geological outcome of the well and it is expected that all well costs will benefit from the investment allowances available under the recently introduced Energy Profits Levy.

The company’s net well cost after tax is anticipated to increase by around $3.4 million because of the delays and it is now expected that results from the well will be available in December 2022. Serica’s internal estimates indicate that the field could contain 60 million barrels of oil equivalent of unrisked prospective resources (P50 recoverable).

"This high-impact exploration well is the latest in a series of capital investment projects undertaken by Serica with the objective of increasing our production in an environmentally sensitive manner. This program is designed to help increase the UK’s security of supply and reduce its reliance on imports. The technical delays encountered on this project are extremely frustrating but do not impact either the chance of success or the significant prospective volumes of this exploration prospect,” Mitch Flegg, CEO of Serica Energy, said.

