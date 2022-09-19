Serica Energy Runs Into Issues During North Eigg Drilling
British independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company Serica Energy has encountered issues during the drilling of the North Eigg exploration well offshore UK.
Serica said that drilling operations on the North Eigg exploration well encountered delays and, following a recent equipment failure and the required mobilization of a replacement, operations are expected to take some six weeks longer to complete than the original schedule.
According to the company, operations were progressing successfully despite some drilling delays in the top-hole sections. During recent preparations for drilling the third section of the well there was a failure of a vital piece of rig equipment during routine pre-job testing. A replacement has been sourced and planning is underway to transport this to the drilling rig.
To remind, the well was spudded in mid-July by the Transocean Paul B. Loyd Jr. harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig and Serica is the operator and 100 percent interest owner. Drilling is targeting Upper Jurassic turbidite sands similar to those encountered in the nearby Rhum field, where Serica is also the operator.
Serica claimed that the delay will have no impact on the ultimate geological outcome of the well and it is expected that all well costs will benefit from the investment allowances available under the recently introduced Energy Profits Levy.
The company’s net well cost after tax is anticipated to increase by around $3.4 million because of the delays and it is now expected that results from the well will be available in December 2022. Serica’s internal estimates indicate that the field could contain 60 million barrels of oil equivalent of unrisked prospective resources (P50 recoverable).
"This high-impact exploration well is the latest in a series of capital investment projects undertaken by Serica with the objective of increasing our production in an environmentally sensitive manner. This program is designed to help increase the UK’s security of supply and reduce its reliance on imports. The technical delays encountered on this project are extremely frustrating but do not impact either the chance of success or the significant prospective volumes of this exploration prospect,” Mitch Flegg, CEO of Serica Energy, said.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside
- Germany Assuming Control of Rosneft Deutschland
- Fitch Solutions Discusses Gas to Oil Switching
- Neste Oyj Starts Strategic Review to End Refining in Finland
- Texas Oil And Gas Employment Still Rising
- Granholm Call to Build USA Fuel Stockpiles a Losing Proposition
- Petrobras Chief Executive Diagnosed With Cancer, Reports Claim
- US Natural Gas Rig Numbers Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels
- KCA Deutag Secures Job Extensions to the Tune of $112MM
- North America Sees Double Digit Rig Rise
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
- Shell Names New CEO
- Diesel Margins Tank
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- Oil Demand Gets Fuel Switching Boost
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
- Norway Willing to Negotiate With Europe to Resolve Energy Crisis
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire