Serica Energy Buying Tailwind In Deal Worth Over $780Mn
UK-based oil and gas company Serica Energy has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Tailwind Energy.
The consideration for the acquisition comprises the issue of up to 111,048,124 new ordinary shares in Serica. Following the issue of the consideration shares, they will represent up to 28.9 percent of Serica’s enlarged issued share capital.
The cash payment on completion will be £58.7 million ($71.5 million). Based on Serica’s closing price as of December 19, the worth of the issued stock would be equivalent to £367 million ($446.5 million). Serica will also be taking on Tailwind’s net debt, which as on November 30 was £277 million ($337 million).
As part of the transaction, Mercuria, the largest ultimate shareholder of Tailwind, will become a strategic investor in Serica with a 25.2 percent holding and will enter into a relationship agreement with Serica.
The transaction will significantly increase Serica’s scale, portfolio diversity, and organic investment opportunities. Namely, estimated proforma combined production in 2023 will rise significantly to between 40,000 boepd and 45,000 boepd putting Serica in the top 10 UKCS producers and top 3 UKCS listed independent producers.
Acquiring fully developed 2P reserves of 42 million boe to create a combined portfolio with 2P reserves of 104 million boe. The transaction will also create a balanced spread of production from two main hubs – Bruce and Triton – which have separate transportation infrastructure.
The number of producing fields will increase from 5 to 11 with substantial upside and organic growth opportunities and the enlarged group will operate more than 80 percent of its net production adding predominantly oil reserves reduces the concentration of commodity price risk whilst gas remains more than 50 percent of production.
As for Mercuria becoming a strategic investor in Serica, the company will benefit from the availability of Mercuria’s financing and hedging capacity combined with its wide geographic reach. Two Mercuria-nominated non-executive directors will be joining the Serica board on completion.
At closing, Tony Craven Walker and Mitch Flegg will remain as the Non-Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively. Steve Edwards and Jacques Tohme will be joining the senior management team.
“The Tailwind portfolio also brings multiple organic investment opportunities for further material near-term growth in reserves and production. Following this transaction, Serica will retain its competitive strengths of a strong balance sheet, positive cash flow, and low decommissioning cost obligations.”
“Moreover, through the introduction of Mercuria as a new strategic investor, we will be differentially positioned to take advantage of the opportunities we expect to arise through industry consolidation, the North Sea Transition Deal, and potentially overseas. I look forward to working with my new Tailwind management colleagues, Steve and Jacques joining our leadership team, as well as the Tailwind employees and contractors joining Serica on completion,” Mitch Flegg, CEO of Serica, said.
“The transaction with Tailwind provides a new strategic relationship, bringing in Mercuria, one of the world’s largest energy traders, as a major new shareholder of the enlarged group. I and my Board colleagues are delighted to welcome them, the Tailwind executives, and the Tailwind employees to the company. We look forward to working together on the next phase of Serica’s growth,” Tony Craven Walker, Chairman of Serica, added.
“Since its inception in 2016, Tailwind has been driven by creating value for its stakeholders; acquiring and exploiting high-quality production and development opportunities on the UKCS. We have achieved this through the combination of a committed strategy, excellent people, and enjoying the constant support of Mercuria. My colleagues and I are excited about this next step with Serica, with the combined assets, increased production, and financial strength creating a platform to grow even further,” Steve Edwards, CEO of Tailwind, concluded.
