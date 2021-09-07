Serica Energy Appoints New CFO

Serica Energy plc (AIM: SQZ) has appointed Andy Bell as its chief financial officer and a director of the company with immediate effect.

Bell joined Serica Energy back in 2017 as the vice president of finance after previously providing financial consultancy services to the company. Since joining Serica Energy, Bell has refined and further strengthened the company’s financial controls and supported the business in an increasingly strategic and highly efficient way, Serica Energy noted. He has also integrated successfully with the senior management and board of the company ready to take Serica Energy to the next stages of growth and financial success, according to the business.

Bell has over 35 years of experience of upstream finance and systems of reporting and control and has worked with a wide range of upstream businesses throughout his career. He provided financial consultancy to Serica Energy from 2004, implementing systems of internal control and supporting acquisitions, disposals and associated financing.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy to the Serica Energy plc board,” Tony Craven Walker, the chairman of Serica Energy, said in a company statement.

“As VP Finance, Andy has contributed significantly to the company’s success over the past few years and to the management of the company’s increasingly strong financial position. His strategic, financial, analytical and management skills and his long-term knowledge of the industry have been fully demonstrated and his role as an executive director will bring additional strength to the board,” Walker added in the statement.

In addition to Bell and Walker, who was appointed chairman of Serica Energy in 2004, the company’s board includes Mitch Flegg, who rejoined Serica Energy as chief executive officer in 2017, and non-executive directors Kate Coppinger, Trevor Garlick, Ian Vann and Malcolm Webb.

Serica Energy describes itself as a British independent upstream oil and gas company with operations centered on the UK North Sea. It was formed in 2004 and currently has more than 150 staff, according to its website.

