Serica Completes Greater Laggan Acquisition from TotalEnergies

'The acquisition delivers a new operated hub for Serica in the West of Shetland basin with current net production of just over 5,000 boepd'.

United Kingdom North Sea producer Serica Energy PLC has completed the acquisition of a 40 percent stake in the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) from TotalEnergies SE.

"The acquisition delivers a new operated hub for Serica in the West of Shetland basin with current net production of just over 5,000 boepd [barrels of oil equivalent per day], multiple sources of organic growth potential and a strategic position as the key gas processing infrastructure host for one of the most prospective basins on the UK continental shelf", London-based Serica said in an online statement Thursday.

"The growth opportunities include the Glendronach tie-back, infill potential on the Tormore field, four exploration licenses and third-party business at the Shetland Gas Plant.

"The GLA is estimated to contain net 2P reserves of 4.0 MMboe [million boe] and 2C resources of 5.4 MMboe as at 31 December 2025".

The acquisition is among several that the Prax Group, which entered administration last year for several businesses, signed with TotalEnergies SE and ONE-Dyas BV.

Serica earlier completed the acquisition of Prax Upstream Ltd late last year for GBP 14.5 million ($18.9 million), as announced by Serica December 11, 2025.

Serica expects to complete the ONE-Dyas acquisition, comprising non-operated stakes in the Catcher and Golden Eagle Area Development fields, in June 2026, according to Serica's report of annual results published separately on Thursday.

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Also on December 16, 2025 Serica announced an agreement to buy stakes in a portfolio of Southern North Sea assets from Spirit Energy Ltd. The acquisition consists of a 15 percent stake in the Cygnus field, 25 percent in Clipper South, operated and non-operated stakes in the Greater Markham Area, a 54 percent operating stake in Eris, a 90 percent operating stake in Ceres and 8.4 percent in Galleon.

"As the TotalEnergies, ONE-Dyas and Spirit Energy acquisitions complete, our reserves will see a significant uplift, with the acquired assets resulting in a 19 percent uplift to 138.4 MMboe", Serica said in its statement of yearly results. "The acquisitions will also result in the portfolio being weighted slightly more towards gas, with 2P oil reserves of 63.2 MMboe and gas reserves of 75.3 MMboe meaning that 54 percent of portfolio reserves are gas".

Serica expects to average over 40,000 boepd in production this year. Last year's production of 27,600 boepd, compared to 34,600 boepd in 2024, reflected downtime at the Triton floating production, storage and offloading vessel. "Production has averaged over 50,000 boepd since resumption from Triton on 9 March", the statement said.

"Production from Serica's portfolio has the potential to exceed rates of 65,000 boepd by the end of 2026, once all acquisitions announced in 2025 have been completed".

Serica logged $601 million in revenue for 2025, down from $727 million for 2024 as sales volumes and realized oil and gas prices fell. EBITDAX landed at $210 million, down from $379 million for 2024.

Adjusted cash flow from operations post-taxation was $187 million, down from $403 million for 2024. Free cash flow was a negative $24 million. Serica ended 2025 with $31 million in cash and restricted cash.

It maintained a dividend of 10 pence per share. Dividend payments in 2025 totaled $85 million.

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