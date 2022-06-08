Sercel Sells WiNG System to S3
Nantes-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-tech solutions for subsurface explorations Sercel has sold a 15,000 channel WiNG system to its compatriot seismic and geophysical survey contractor Smart Seismic Solutions (S3).
This new sale comes after S3 successfully deployed WiNG in Europe on a series of extensive clean energy and mineral projects (helium, geothermal energy, and salt), Sercel noted in a statement. Convinced by the performance of Sercel’s land nodal system, S3 aims to utilize best-in-class equipment and supply its clients with leading solutions for seismic surveys mainly focused on projects with a positive environmental impact.
Featuring QuietSeis, Sercel’s ultrasensitive broadband digital sensor, WiNG nodes deliver optimal data quality for unsurpassed subsurface imaging. In addition, when equipped with Sercel’s field-proven Pathfinder transmission management technology, WiNG provides operators with real-time visibility of the spread, ensuring the most comprehensive and efficient quality control.
“With the WiNG featuring QuietSeis and Pathfinder technologies, we can offer our clients reliable equipment to deliver highly accurate imaging. Sercel continues to be a trustworthy solution provider that anticipates our needs and supports us in overcoming the most complex challenges even in difficult-to-access environments,” said Patrick Robert, Smart Seismic Solutions COO.
“This new sales contract demonstrates once again the performance and versatility of our latest-generation WiNG wireless nodal solution. Sercel is proud to leverage its recognized expertise in seismic data acquisition to support energy transition projects,” Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said.
Earlier this year, Sercel also made an expansion into the US market with the acquisition of Geocomp Corporation, which specialized in high-value services and products for geotechnical risk management and infrastructure monitoring. This acquisition gives Sercel access to the US infrastructure market and will accelerate the deployment of its S-lynks and S-scan infrastructure monitoring solutions.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- EU Sanctions on Russia Oil Will Sustain Inflationary Pressures
- U.S. LNG Exports To Europe Increased During 1Q Of 2022
- Oil Prices Continue to Grind Higher
- UAE Says Oil Prices Are Nowhere Near Peak Yet
- Energy Outlook Still Suffering From Ukraine-Related Uncertainty
- UK Petrol Prices Closing In On $125+ to Fill Family Cars
- Environmentalists Taking Legal Action On 30 EU-Backed Gas Projects
- Perenco Buys Etinde Field Stake, Becomes Operator
- EnerMech Bolsters Technical Team For Large Projects
- New Energy Business Creating 70 Jobs Across Scotland
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- Shell Buys Fuel Retail Sites From Landmark Industries
- Equinor Terminates $428M Contract For Valaris Drillship
- U.S. Split Over Next Round Of Russia Sanctions
- U.S. Gas Production Hits Record Highs In March, EIA Says
- CHC Has To Unwind Babcock Merger Over Competition Concerns
- Big Oil Investors Backing Off From Paris-Aligned Climate Targets
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers