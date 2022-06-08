Sercel Sells WiNG System to S3

Sercel has agreed on the sale of a 15,000-channel WiNG system to Smart Seismic Solutions.

Nantes-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-tech solutions for subsurface explorations Sercel has sold a 15,000 channel WiNG system to its compatriot seismic and geophysical survey contractor Smart Seismic Solutions (S3).

This new sale comes after S3 successfully deployed WiNG in Europe on a series of extensive clean energy and mineral projects (helium, geothermal energy, and salt), Sercel noted in a statement. Convinced by the performance of Sercel’s land nodal system, S3 aims to utilize best-in-class equipment and supply its clients with leading solutions for seismic surveys mainly focused on projects with a positive environmental impact.

Featuring QuietSeis, Sercel’s ultrasensitive broadband digital sensor, WiNG nodes deliver optimal data quality for unsurpassed subsurface imaging. In addition, when equipped with Sercel’s field-proven Pathfinder transmission management technology, WiNG provides operators with real-time visibility of the spread, ensuring the most comprehensive and efficient quality control.

“With the WiNG featuring QuietSeis and Pathfinder technologies, we can offer our clients reliable equipment to deliver highly accurate imaging. Sercel continues to be a trustworthy solution provider that anticipates our needs and supports us in overcoming the most complex challenges even in difficult-to-access environments,” said Patrick Robert, Smart Seismic Solutions COO.

“This new sales contract demonstrates once again the performance and versatility of our latest-generation WiNG wireless nodal solution. Sercel is proud to leverage its recognized expertise in seismic data acquisition to support energy transition projects,” Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said.

Earlier this year, Sercel also made an expansion into the US market with the acquisition of Geocomp Corporation, which specialized in high-value services and products for geotechnical risk management and infrastructure monitoring. This acquisition gives Sercel access to the US infrastructure market and will accelerate the deployment of its S-lynks and S-scan infrastructure monitoring solutions.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com