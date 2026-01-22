Seplat Starts Up ANOH Gas Project in Nigeria

The Niger Delta project by Seplat and NGIC, designed to produce up to 300 million standard cubic feet a day of natural gas, has begun supplying the Indorama Petrochemical Plant.

Seplat Energy PLC and Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Co's (NGIC) ANOH Gas Project, designed to produce up to 300 million standard cubic feet a day (MMscfd), has begun supplying the Indorama Petrochemical Plant.

The Niger Delta project's four wells had been on standby since November. Flows to Indorama have now begun following the completion of an 11-kilometer (6.84 miles) pipeline and clearance by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Lagos-based company said in a statement on its website.

"Since first gas, wet gas production has been stabilizing, delivering 40-52 MMscfd of processed gas directly from the ANOH gas plant to the Indorama Petrochemical Plant", Seplat said. "Condensate production has reached 2.0-2.5 kboepd and is expected to increase with gas production as the plant ramps up to design capacity.

"In addition, preparations are underway to initiate sales of processed gas to the Nigeria LNG with an offtake agreement structured on an interruptible basis and will support the gas plant to further scale production towards full design capacity of 300 MMscfd.

"Meanwhile, the construction of the OB3 pipeline export route by NGIC, originally designated as the primary channel for ANOH gas supply to the domestic market, has resumed and a revised completion date will be communicated in due course".

ANOH was developed by ANOH Gas Processing Co (AGPC), a joint venture equally owned by Seplat and NGIC. The integrated plant consists of two 150-MMscfd gas processing units, liquefied petroleum gas recovery units, condensate stabilization units, a 16-megawatt power plant and other supporting facilities, according to Seplat. It has been designed to operate with zero routine flares, the company said.

"Across the unitized field of OML [Oil Mining Lease] 53 and OML 21, the ANOH gas plant unlocks an estimated 4.6 Tcf [trillion cubic feet] condensate-rich gas resource base", Seplat said.

"Seplat's working interest 2P [proven and probable] reserves in the unitized field, as booked at year-end 2024, stood at 0.8 Tcf. Seplat will derive value from two distinct income streams: wet gas sales from OML 53 to the ANOH gas plant, and dividends from its 50 percent equity ownership in AGPC".

LPG from ANOH, combined with LPG from the Bonny River Terminal and Sapele, would make Seplat a leading supplier of cooking fuel in the domestic market, it said.

"In addition, the ANOH gas plant will process the flared gas from the Ohaji field, enabling Seplat to achieve its onshore End of Routine Flaring program, a key commercial and sustainability initiative for the company", Seplat said.

Seplat chief executive Roger Brown said, "ANOH is the first of the seven critical gas development projects identified by federal government of Nigeria to commence operations".

"This is our third major gas processing facility onshore and increases our joint venture gross gas processing capacity onshore to over 850 MMscfd", Brown added.

"ANOH will provide material income streams for Seplat, reduce our carbon intensity and contribute significantly to the 2030 production target of 200 kboepd, set at our recent CMD [capital markets day]".

