Sendje Berge FPSO Set To Stay With Addax For One More Year

by Bojan Lepic
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
BW Offshore has been awarded a contract extension for one of its vessels operating offshore Nigeria.

FPSO operator BW Offshore has been awarded a contract extension for one of its vessels operating offshore Nigeria.

BW Offshore said that the Sendje Berge FPSO has won a one-year extension with Addax Petroleum Exploration in Nigeria. The firm period has been extended to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Sendje Berge FPSO is located on the Okwori field offshore Nigeria and has been operating for Addax since March 2005.

Although it has been operating with the same company for so long, the Sendje Berge has had a few tumultuous years behind it while BW Offshore has had an “on-again, off-again” relationship with Addax.

To make this clearer, it must be mentioned that the customer terminated the contract for the FPSO back in May 2017.

Addax terminated the contract for the Sendje Berge following a dispute regarding the payment of outstanding day rates for the unit. At the time, Addax also requested BW Offshore to prepare a demobilization plan for the vessel.

But, several months later – in October that same year – Addax and BW Offshore agreed to extend the contract for the vessel. That also meant that the termination notice was withdrawn.

The agreed contract extension was for a four-year fixed term with two additional one-year extension options. The new deal started on November 6, 2017.

The much more tumultuous part of its work-life for the Sendje Berge happened in the summer of 2020. Namely, the vessel was attacked by pirates and nine of its crew members were kidnapped, all of Nigerian nationality. No other crew members suffered any physical injury.

The attack occurred on July 2, 2020. The following month the company announced that a release of the workers occurred on August 10, 2020, fortunately without any lives lost.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com


