Senate Confirms Wright as New USA Energy Sec

Wright was confirmed by the Senate in a Yea-Nay vote of 59 - 38, the Congress.gov site revealed.

This week, Chris Wright was confirmed by the Senate to be the new Secretary of Energy for the United States, the Congress.gov website showed.

Wright was confirmed by the Senate in a Yea-Nay vote of 59 - 38, the site revealed. In a statement posted on the White House website on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he nominated Wright for the role.

In a statement posted on the American Petroleum Institute (API) website commenting on the Senate’s confirmation, API President and CEO Mike Sommers said, “Secretary Chris Wright’s experience in the American energy sector gives him an important perspective that will inform his leadership of the Department of Energy”.

“We look forward to working with him to bolster American geopolitical strength by swiftly approving new LNG export permits and ensuring the open access of American energy for our allies around the world,” he added.

In a release sent to Rigzone this week by Tom Pyle, President of the American Energy Alliance (AEA), the AEA said Wright “secured broad bipartisan support, including seven Democrats and one Independent who caucuses with them”.

“As energy secretary, Wright will lead the charge to ensure the United States remains a global energy leader and continues to expand its energy production capabilities,” the AEA added in the release.

In a statement posted on the U.S. Department of Energy website, Wright said, “thank you to President Trump and the United States Senate for entrusting me with the great responsibility of leading the United States Department of Energy”.

“I am honored and humbled by the responsibility and immense opportunity to help meet the American people’s growing energy needs,” he added.

“Our next chapter will strengthen our nation’s energy leadership by developing our enviable resources, bolstering global partnerships, and advancing new technologies,” Wright continued.

A bio on Wright hosted on the White House website defines Wright as a “self-described tech nerd turned entrepreneur”.

“Chris is a dedicated humanitarian with a passion for bringing the benefits of energy to every community in the world,” the bio page states.

“This passion has inspired a career in energy, working not only in oil and gas but nuclear, solar and geothermal. Chris embraces all energy sources if they are abundant, affordable, and reliable,” it adds.

Wright is the founder of Liberty Energy and served as chairman of the board, director, and chief executive officer, a release posted on Liberty Energy’s website this week highlighted.

According to its website, the U.S. Department of Energy’s mission is “to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental, and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions”.

Last week, Doug Burgum was confirmed by the Senate to be the new U.S. Secretary of the Interior, the Congress site showed. Burgum was confirmed by the Senate in a Yea-Nay vote of 80 - 17, the site highlighted.

Also last week, Lee Zeldin was confirmed by the Senate to be the new Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the site outlined. Zeldin was confirmed by the Senate in a Yea-Nay vote of 56 - 42, the site revealed.

The U.S. Department of the Interior protects and manages the nation’s natural resources and cultural heritage; provides scientific and other information about those resources; and honors its trust responsibilities or special commitments to American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and affiliated Island Communities, the department’s site states. The mission of EPA is to protect human health and the environment, the EPA’s website notes.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com