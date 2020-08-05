Senate Confirms Deputy Energy Sec

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Mark W. Menezes to be the Deputy Secretary of Energy in a bipartisan vote of 79-16.

An official swearing in will take place “at a later date”, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Prior to the confirmation, Menezes served as the Under Secretary of Energy under Secretary Dan Brouillette and former Secretary Rick Perry.

Menezes has previously worked as an executive with Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a partner at Hunton & Williams LLP and as Chief Counsel of Energy and Environment for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce.

“I am very pleased to see the Senate come together to confirm my colleague and friend, Mark W. Menezes, to serve as Deputy Secretary of Energy,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said in a government statement.

“Mark’s years of experience forming energy policy on Capitol Hill and advocating for sensible energy strategies in the private sector make him extremely well-suited to take on this role,” he added.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, we will continue to unleash American energy, providing jobs and economic opportunity across the nation,” Brouillette continued.

Commenting on the confirmation, Menezes said, “I am honored that President Trump and the members of the U.S. Senate have placed their confidence in me to serve as the Deputy Secretary of Energy”.

“I will continue to work alongside Secretary Brouillette to advocate for the use of all of America’s abundant energy resources, broadening our supercomputing capabilities and innovation at our National Labs and providing a strong national defense through a modern and dynamic National Nuclear Security Administration,” he added.

The DOE’s mission is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions, according to its website. The department was established in 1977.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com