Sempra Receives Export Licenses For Two LNG Projects

Energía Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico have received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to re-export US-sourced LNG from Mexico to non-Free Trade Agreement (FTA) nations.

Sempra said that the DOE's significant action was an important milestone for these two development projects, which now are each one step closer to supporting the world's energy security and environmental goals.

“Advancing new infrastructure investments is critical to supporting the energy needs of America's allies, and we are grateful for the leadership of the Biden Administration, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and various Congressional stakeholders—including Sens. Joe Manchin, Ted Cruz, and John Cornyn.”

“These export projects are expected to support efforts across the Indo-Pacific region to diversify energy supplies while transitioning away from coal in power production,” said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure.

“"They are also expected to help strengthen U.S. trading relationships, as well as create new jobs and boost the U.S. and Mexico economies,” he added.

Under the permits granted by DOE, Vista Pacifico LNG is authorized to re-export up to 200 billion cubic feet per year of LNG from US-sourced natural gas from the project under development in Topolobampo, Sinaloa, Mexico to any country with which the United States does not have an FTA requiring national treatment for trade in natural gas.

Vista Pacifico LNG is projected to be a mid-scale facility with approximately 3.5 million tons per annum of export capacity. Sempra Infrastructure is advancing the development of Vista Pacifico LNG in collaboration with Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission.

The DOE also increased the authorized export volumes of Energia Costa Azul LNG Phase 2, permitting it to re-export up to 636 billion cubic feet per year of LNG from US-sourced natural gas from the proposed project in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico to non-FTA nations. Both permits are applicable for the period beginning on the date of first commercial re-export through December 2050.

The proposed Energia Costa Azul LNG Phase 2 is expected to be comprised of two trains and one LNG storage tank and produce approximately 12 Mtpa of export capacity. ECA LNG Phase 1 received non-FTA export authorization in 2019 and is currently under construction with commercial operations expected in 2025.

