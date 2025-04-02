Sempra Plans Asset Sales to Support California, Texas Utility Investment

Sempra intends to sell its gas distribution business in Mexico and a minority stake in its liquefied natural gas arm to support investment in the U.S.

Gas and power utility Sempra said it intends to sell its gas distribution business in Mexico and a minority stake in its liquefied natural gas (LNG) arm Sempra Infrastructure Partners to support investment in the United States.

"At Sempra, we continually review opportunities to realign our portfolio to support the growth and expansion of our Texas and California utilities, while also maintaining a strong balance sheet”, Sempra chair and chief executive Jeffrey Martin said in an online statement.

The planned Mexican sale consists of Ecogas México S. de R.L. de C.V., which distributes gas in Chihuahua, La Laguna-Durango and Mexicali. Ecogas has over 5,000 kilometers (3,106.86 miles) of pipelines serving more than 600,000 residential, commercial and industrial users, making it the fifth-biggest gas distribution network in Mexico, according to Sempra.

“The company is also initiating a process to sell a minority interest in Sempra Infrastructure, which is one of the leading energy infrastructure platforms in North America with a market leadership position in liquefied natural gas assets and related pipeline and storage infrastructure”, Sempra said.

San Diego, California-based Sempra had already divested a 20 percent interest in 2021 to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP for an implied equity value of about $16.9 billion and a further 10 percent in 2022 to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for an implied equity value of around $17.9 billion.

“Since that time, Sempra Infrastructure has continued to increase its market value through the expansion of its LNG franchise, which enjoys geographic advantages on both the Pacific and Gulf Coasts of North America”, Sempra said.

“For instance, Energía Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 continues to target the commencement of commercial operations in spring of 2026, and construction at Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 remains on time and on budget with Trains 1 and 2 expected to come online in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

“Moreover, the company continues to advance development of Port Arthur LNG Phase 2, which is receiving strong commercial interest. Sempra Infrastructure is under active commercial discussions with world-class companies for participation in the Phase 2 development project, which is anchored by a non-binding Heads of Agreement for LNG offtake and a proposed equity investment with a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, as well as a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract with Bechtel Energy. The company is targeting a final investment decision in 2025, pending the execution of definitive commercial agreements, obtaining permits and securing financing, among other factors”.

Sempra earlier raised its five-year capital plan to a company record of $56 billion (2025-29), aiming to exploit growing power demand in the United States.

“The growth narrative for energy infrastructure is compelling”, Martin separately told investors in a letter. “It is estimated that America will need to invest over $600 billion in transmission and distribution infrastructure through 2030 to meet rising demand for energy. We believe that forecast will likely prove to be conservative.

“In the State of Texas, for example, regulators expect electricity demand will nearly double by 2030. Those estimates are underpinned by expected population and economic growth, including significant growth in large energy users being connected to the energy grid”.

The chief executive added, “Today, California is the No. 1 economy in the U.S. with Texas ranked No. 2”.

“Importantly, we have a significant position as an infrastructure leader in both markets”, Martin said.

Sempra expects to complete the two planned transactions over the next 12-18 months.

“Upon completion, these transactions are expected to be accretive to the company's earnings-per-share forecast, while also enhancing credit”, it said.

