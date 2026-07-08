Sempra LNG Plant on Mexico's West Coast Exports 1st Shipment

Sempra Infrastructure's liquefied natural gas project on Mexico's west coast exported its first shipment, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Sempra Infrastructure’s liquefied natural gas project on Mexico’s west coast exported its first shipment, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, providing some relief to a market grappling with the fallout from the war in Iran.

The Pacific Success tanker left the Energia Costa Azul plant at Ensenada in Mexico’s Baja California state late Tuesday, according to the data. The tanker’s draft level increased, indicating that it had loaded a cargo.

The terminal began producing LNG in June, and joins a growing list of projects designed to service Asia’s fast-growing customers from North America’s west coast. The move comes as the conflict in the Middle East has disrupted a fifth of the world’s LNG supply and boosted prices in Asia and Europe.

Sempra Infrastructure, a unit of Sempra, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The operation sources gas from the US for eventual export to Asia. The plant’s first phase is 3.25 million tons a year, with a second phase under development, according to Sempra Infrastructure.

The project has supply contracts with Sempra’s joint venture partner TotalEnergies SE, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co.