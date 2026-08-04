Sempra Delays Completion of Mexican LNG Project

'The project is expected to reach substantial completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, with sales under long-term sale and purchase agreements commencing shortly thereafter'.

Sempra said it has extended the "commissioning process" for the ECA LNG project in Ensenada, Mexico, which already shipped its first cargo last month.

"Following the export of its first cargo, the plant was shut down for planned inspections, during which time damage was discovered in the project’s refrigerant compressors", the San Diego, California-based utility holding company said in an online statement.

"Subject to completion of a root cause investigation and the execution of the remediation workstreams being consistent with management expectations, the project is expected to reach substantial completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, with sales under long-term sale and purchase agreements commencing shortly thereafter.

"Notwithstanding the extension of the commissioning process, Sempra Infrastructure has had strong year-to-date performance and does not anticipate a reduction in its planned earnings contributions relative to Sempra’s segment guidance ranges for 2026 and 2027".

Co-owner TotalEnergies SE said July 9 it had dispatched its maiden cargo from ECA LNG Phase 1 to Asia. "TotalEnergies will be the sole offtaker of LNG during the ramp-up phase", the French energy giant said.

TotalEnergies and Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd have secured a combined 2.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of LNG for 20 years from phase 1, which has a nameplate capacity of 3.25 MMtpa from a single train, according to Sempra.

"TotalEnergies, which holds a 16.6 percent stake in the project alongside operator Sempra Infrastructure, will offtake 1.7 million tonnes per year of LNG for 20 years from the start of commercial operations", TotalEnergies said.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

It said phase 1 processes United States gas produced in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

"A second larger phase is also under development at the same site", TotalEnergies added.

"Thanks to its strategic location on Mexico’s west coast, ECA LNG enables U.S. natural gas to be exported to Asia and other Pacific Basin markets via the shortest maritime route, reducing transportation times and costs".

In other projects, Sempra said Port Arthur LNG's Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector has been put into service. Construction at Port Arthur LNG's first and second phase, which have a combined nameplate capacity of 26 MMtpa, remains on time and within budget, Sempra said.

"The company also continues to make advancements on the planned sale of Ecogas México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Ecogas). The transaction was approved without condition by the Comisión Nacional Antimonopolio (CNA) last week", Sempra said. "With the CNA’s approval, the sale of Ecogas and its utility assets is expected to close in August.

"The transaction is expected to generate approximately $500 million in proceeds, while supporting Sempra Infrastructure’s strategy of recycling capital to continue developing, building and operating large-scale energy infrastructure".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com