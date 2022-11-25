Sempra and ConocoPhillips Strike 20 Year LNG Deal
Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has announced that its subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) have executed a 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for five million tons per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Phase 1 of the proposed Port Arthur LNG project.
The companies have also entered into an equity sale and purchase agreement that will see ConocoPhillips acquire 30 percent of the equity in Phase 1 of Port Arthur LNG, and a natural gas supply management agreement where ConocoPhillips will manage the feedgas supply requirements for Phase 1 of the proposed liquefaction facility, Sempra revealed.
Under development in Jefferson County, Texas, the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is permitted and expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains and LNG storage tanks and associated facilities capable of producing, under optimal conditions, up to approximately 13.5 Mtpa of LNG. Sempra Infrastructure recently announced that it is expecting to make a final investment decision for Phase 1 of the liquefaction project in the first quarter of 2023. Development of Phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG project is contingent on completing the required commercial agreements, securing all necessary permits, obtaining financing and reaching an affirmative final investment decision, among other factors, Sempra noted.
“At Sempra, we certainly believe that great projects are the result of great partnerships,” Jeffrey W. Martin, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sempra, said in a company statement.
“That is why we are excited to announce a broad strategic relationship with ConocoPhillips, which has a growing global footprint across the LNG value chain. Together, we have a shared view of the role this facility can play in supporting global economies with energy supplies that advance both energy security and environmental goals,” he added.
Commenting on the deal, Ryan Lance, the chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, said, “we are excited to partner with Sempra, and our participation in the Port Arthur LNG project will further enhance our portfolio as we continue to respond to global demand for reliable supply of natural gas”.
“Sempra has a demonstrated track record of success and shares our commitment to a lower-carbon future,” he added.
Earlier this month, Sempra Infrastructure announced that it had entered into a heads of agreement (HOA) with Williams for the offtake of LNG and development of associated natural gas pipeline projects “to further connect abundant U.S. natural gas supplies in the Gulf Coast region to markets around the world”. The HOA contemplates negotiation and finalization of two 20-year long-term sale and purchase agreements for approximately three Mtpa of LNG in the aggregate from the Port Arthur LNG project and the Cameron LNG Phase 2 project under development in Hackberry, Louisiana, Sempra highlighted.
Last month, Sempra Infrastructure announced that Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy had amended and restated a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion, Sempra Infrastructure revealed at the time.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- Ex-Chief of Norway Defense Recommended for Equinor Board Election
- How Are the World's Top Oil Producers Doing at the World Cup?
- Eni Looking To Create Energy Transition Hub In Rwanda
- Aquadrill Finds Work For Capella Drillship In Indonesia
- Oil Freight Boom Makes $1MM Waiting Bills More Common
- Sempra and ConocoPhillips Strike 20 Year LNG Deal
- EU Set to Resume Talks on Price for Russian Oil Cap Tonight
- EnQuest Year-To-Date Production Right on Point
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Freeport Provides LNG Restart Update
- Top Headlines: Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability and More
- VIDEO: Man Medevaced from Oil Tanker Offshore Texas
- USA Adds More Rigs
- TotalEnergies Plans Oil Exploration Offshore South Africa
- Congo Calls for Compensation to Stop Oil Drilling in Peatlands
- Eco Atlantic Hits Dust at Gazania-1 Well off South Africa
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again
- Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore