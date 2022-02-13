Semco To Service Floatel Superior Ahead Of Equinor Gig
Offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International has awarded Semco Maritime a contract for service work on the Floatel Superior semi-submersible rig.
Semco Maritime’s said that the accommodation rig would dock at Hanøytangen in mid-February and that the project was expected to employ around 100 people until mid-March.
Semco Maritime will perform service on the Floatel Superior, a semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel designed for worldwide operation with emphasis on some of the harshest environmental conditions in the world, such as the northern part of the North Sea.
“We look forward to welcoming the Floatel Superior here at Hanøytangen and cooperating with the Floatel team again to deliver a safe, professional, and predictable project together with our key suppliers,” says the Managing Director of Semco Maritime Norway, Asbjørn Jacobsen.
The contract work will be completed during February and March 2022 and includes dry-docking of the Floatel Superior, installation of thrusters, and various service activities such as cleaning, surface treatment, repairs, and system tests.
After Semco completes its work on the rig, the Floatel Superior will start working for Equinor on the Norwegian giant’s Breidablikk project in April 2022. Breidablikk is a subsea tieback development, and it will be tied to the Grane platform for oil processing before being brought ashore at the Sture terminal.
Worth noting, a consent to use the Floatel Superior on the Grane field has already been awarded to Equinor by the Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority.
The rig was built by KeppelFels in Singapore and completed in 2010. The vessel accommodates 440 people in single-bed cabins and has a telescopic gangway for client personnel to transfer between the rig and the host installation.
It also possesses a helideck, two deck cranes, a large lay-down area as well as workshops and warehouses which support the client’s logistics, construction, and storage activities.
As for Semco Maritime’s yard facility at Hanøytangen, it has Northern Europe’s largest operating dry-dock of 410x410x55 feet, accommodation with single beds for 365 workers, and several quays with the depth ranging from 55-295 feet at the quayside.
Floatel International and Semco Maritime most recently cooperated in 2018 when Floatel Victory was serviced at Hanøytangen.
Editor | Rigzone
