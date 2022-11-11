Semco Scores Deal For Work On TotalEnergies Assets Off Denmark

TotalEnergies has awarded Semco Maritime a contract for the provision of manpower and construction service on offshore assets in the Danish part of the North Sea.

French energy major TotalEnergies has awarded Semco Maritime a five-year contract for the provision of manpower and construction service on offshore installations in the Danish part of the North Sea.

Semco Maritime said that the contract covers the period from November 2022 to October 2027 and strengthens the long-standing strategic collaboration with TotalEnergies.

The contract builds on years of constructive cooperation including the ongoing re-development of the Tyra field and establishes a framework for extended collaboration in existing projects and the provision of manpower in ad hoc projects.

Semco Maritime expects to engage a significant number of skilled onshore and offshore workers under the contract, which will cover more than 1 million workhours.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our already close ties with TotalEnergies with the signing of this important contract, which we consider a vote of confidence after years of great cooperation. Ensuring efficient operations and a stable energy supply from the North Sea is of critical importance to TotalEnergies and the Danish people, and we are committed to providing an excellent team with a stellar track record to get this job done,” Senior Vice President for Oil and Gas at Semco Maritime Anders Benfeldt said.

According to Semco, the extended collaboration between the two will unlock synergies across projects, ensuring smoother operations and swift assistance based on closer working relationships and a deeper understanding of the specific conditions and needs of each offshore installation.

“The closer ties will contribute to ensuring efficient operations, ultimately securing the Danish energy supply from the North Sea with the Tyra project as a particularly important priority,” the company said.

The contract started on November 1, 2022, and ensures a long-term planning horizon enabling Semco Maritime to attract, retain, and further develop highly skilled onshore and offshore workers for the contract and future assignments.

Apart from TotalEnergies, Semco Maritime recently landed a deal with another energy company. Namely, the company secured a five-year deal in August 2022 with Aker BP.

This long-term contract covers the provision of offshore personnel for Aker BP’s oil and gas installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

