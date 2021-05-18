Semco Maritime Wins Tyra Deal
Semco Maritime has revealed that a consortium comprising the company and Actemium Oil & Gas Commissioning has been awarded a commissioning services contract for the Tyra redevelopment project in an international tender.
Semco Maritime highlighted that the contract features several scopes of work, including project management, HSE management, planning, commissioning engineering, onshore sail away preparation from fabrication yards, offshore commissioning execution, procurement, and subcontracting, as well as startup assistance.
The work is also said to include thorough tests and controls of all processes on the platforms in accordance with the approved design and safety specifications. Semco outlined that it and Actemium will employ specialized process, electrical, instrumentation, communication, HVAC, and mechanical engineers and technicians for the job.
The Tyra redevelopment project is led by Total E&P Denmark and includes the installation of eight new platforms at the Tyra field in the Danish North Sea. The new platforms will be fabricated in Indonesia, Singapore, and Italy and are scheduled to be installed in 2021 and 2022.
“We are proud that Total has chosen our consortium in a tender for this exciting commissioning contract as part of the historic redevelopment of the Tyra field, which will improve overall operational energy efficiency and is expected to entail a 30 percent reduction in CO2 emissions,” the senior vice president of Semco Maritime Oil & Gas, Anders Benfeldt, said in a company statement.
Actemium Oil & Gas Commissioning business unit manager, Christophe Monier, said, “the redevelopment project will make Tyra a high-tech production and export center that will secure Denmark’s gas supply for many years ahead, and we look forward to contributing with our joint experience and knowhow as Total establishes a state of the art facility ensuring efficient production and enhanced safety”.
Semco Maritime describes itself as an international engineering and contracting company dedicated to projects in the energy sector. Actemium comprises 400 business units located in 41 countries across the world. Its oil and gas segment supports companies involved in the industry from the project design phase to the commissioning of new solutions, its website highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
