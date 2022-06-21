Semco Maritime Launches New Design For Greensand CCS Project

Semco Maritime has developed a new pumping system design allowing subsea CO2 storage in the North Sea in connection with Project Greensand.

The mission of the Project Greensand project is to allow CO2 storage in the Danish part of the North Sea and to make a significant contribution to the green transition in Denmark.

“Semco Maritime is happy and proud to be part of Project Greensand […]. For the past 40 years, we have worked to design and develop solutions for offshore operations. With Project Greensand, we have the opportunity to develop our competencies further and use them for the benefit of the climate,” said Anders Benfeldt, Senior Vice President of Oil & Gas at Semco Maritime.

Semco Maritime, headquartered in Esbjerg, Denmark, has more than 40 years of experience in offshore operations. Most recently, Semco Maritime designed the structure and locking system to clamp CO2 containers onto the vessel that will carry liquid CO2 from Antwerp to the Project Greensand subsea reservoir.

At the same time, Semco Maritime has worked intensively to develop the design of the pumping system that will transport the liquid CO2 from the containers via the Nini West offshore platform.

Having completed the structural and pumping system designs, Semco Maritime is ready to start local production at Semco Maritime’s premises in Esbjerg. After production, Semco Maritime will oversee the installation of the equipment on the vessel.

“We are pleased that the production and assembly of equipment will help us maintain local jobs”, said Anders Benfeldt.

The pumping system design for transporting liquid CO2 is quite new. Semco Maritime has chosen a combination of buying and renting the actual equipment for this purpose.

It makes sense to reuse the resources that can be reused in connection with the pumping systems – both from a climate and economic point of view,” says Anders Benfeldt.

The new design is part of the progressing works of Project Greensand. Tank containers and the vessel are already in place, meaning that the first CO2 can be shipped for CO2 storage below the North Sea as planned.

“We are pleased that Semco Maritime has agreed to join Project Greensand. Semco Maritime has long-term experience in transporting and safeguarding CO2, and their contribution is crucial for the project. It is gratifying to see how companies’ previous experience and innovation skills go hand in hand in a project like this,” said Søren Reinhold Poulsen, Project Director at Project Greensand.

