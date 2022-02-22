Semco Looking to Fill 200+ Positions Fast

Some of these need to be filled before the second quarter of this year.

Semco Maritime has announced that it needs to recruit a “high number” of people in a short amount of time.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, Semco outlined that it is looking to fill more than 200 positions and revealed that some of these need to be filled before the second quarter of this year. The positions are said to be in a wide range of areas, including welder-fitters, electricians, technicians, and foremen.

Semco stated that the sudden need to scale-up personnel is due the growth of Semco’s business in both the oil and gas and renewables areas - specifically, winning contracts for the redevelopment of the Tyra Gas Field and to provide CO2 storage and transport solutions for the Greensand Consortium project.

“The demand for Semco Maritime’s work and services is growing, and therefore so is our workforce,” Anders Benfeldt, the senior vice president of oil and gas at the company, said in a Semco statement.

“We are proud to be contributing to two exciting projects in the North Sea, that are helping meet Denmark’s energy needs in increasingly sustainable ways. Tyra’s historic redevelopment will increase operational energy efficiency and is expected to contribute to an overall reduction in CO2 emissions, while the Greensand carbon capture project aims to help Denmark to reach its ambitious climate goals,” Benfeldt added in the statement.

Kasper Sottrup-Jensen, the head of operation at Semco Maritime, said, “we are looking for people to work on some of the most interesting and exciting projects the offshore sector currently has to offer”.

“The personnel working on these projects work in shifts based on 2/2 or 2/3 rotations, which means they spend two weeks offshore and then the following 2-3 weeks at home. This is an attractive lifestyle option for many because it gives plenty of free time to focus on time with friends and family, home renovation or other projects, hobbies or even travel,” he added.

According to its 2020 annual report, the latest version available on Semco’s website, the company has 1,500 employees. A 200-position increase on this figure marks a 13.3 percent rise in headcount.

In May 2021, Semco announced that a consortium comprising the company and Actemium Oil & Gas Commissioning had been awarded the provision of a commissioning services contract for the Tyra Redevelopment Project in an international tender.

In August last year, Semco revealed that it had joined more than 25 companies in the Greensand consortium, which is led by Ineos Oil & Gas Denmark and Wintershall DEA. The project aims to complete a pilot project that will demonstrate the opportunities of capturing, transporting and storing CO2 in a safe and environmentally friendly way in depleted oil reservoirs in the Nini field, Semco highlighted in a statement at the time.

