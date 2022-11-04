Sembmarine Awarded Maintenance Deal For Hornsea 2 OWF

Sembcorp Marine has been awarded the planned preventative maintenance contract by Ørsted for the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm off the Yorkshire coast in the UK North Sea.

Sembcorp Marine won the deal through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembmarine SLP. The contract involves the maintenance and servicing of the low voltage and ancillary systems, on both the offshore substation and reactive compensation station with provisions for further service extension.

This exclusive contract marks the first sole supplier maintenance award for Sembmarine SLP and signifies a key milestone in the UK company’s long-established history. It also aligns with Sembmarine SLP’s strategic transition from fabricator to service provider in the offshore renewable space, in line with the current redevelopment of its existing facilities in Lowestoft.

Following a competitive tender process, Sembmarine SLP clinched the contract underpinned by its extensive experience and expertise in delivering offshore oil and gas platforms, wind farm substations, and subsea structures in the last 50 years.

The award of the maintenance contract follows the successful fabrication of the OSS and RCS in Singapore by Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms and the subsequent completion of the offshore installation, hook-up, and commissioning of these platforms on-site at the Hornsea 2 OWF by Sembmarine SLP at end March 2022. Despite the challenges and constraints, both subsidiaries were able to complete the project on time and within budget, while meeting the customer’s stringent requirements for quality, safety, and performance.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm became fully operational at the end of August 2022. It is expected to contribute significantly to Ørsted’s goal of installing 30GW of offshore wind assets by 2030. It has a total capacity of over 1.3GW with the ability to provide clean electricity to more than 1.4 million homes.

“It is great to have Sembmarine SLP on board as our exclusive service partner for the Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm. They are perfectly placed to undertake the PPM element of the project following their excellent delivery of the hook-up and commissioning under challenging circumstances. We look forward to partnering with the Sembmarine SLP team to advance our renewable energy objectives through our Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm operations,” Peter Russell, Transmission and Maintenance Manager at Ørsted, said.

“We are greatly looking forward to working with Ørsted once again and expanding our experience of servicing offshore wind farms. Our success on the hook-up and commissioning of the Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm platforms fabricated by our sister company, Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms in Singapore, has been a large contributing factor to our award for the PPM contract.”

“This exclusive contract will position Sembmarine SLP as Ørsted’s main service provider for Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm’s LV and ancillary systems, enabling enhanced operational efficiency and greater risk mitigation for the developer. I look forward to building on our strong partnership with Ørsted and its partners in the region with the continued delivery of solutions of high quality, safety, and service standards,” Colin Yaxley, Managing Director of Sembmarine SLP, added.

The above contract is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Sembcorp Marine for the current fiscal year.

